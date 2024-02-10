Biden Reportedly Upset With AG Merrick Garland for Not Putting His Opponent on Trial Fast Enough

It's become clear that the only way Biden-supporting Democrats think they can "save democracy" is by trying to make sure voters have only one candidate to choose from on the November ballot.

First up, the DNC is trying to keep RFK Jr. from hurting Biden's chances:

The DNC announced that it is filing a Federal Election Commission complaint against Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s independent presidential campaign and the super PAC supporting him on allegations the two are colluding to get Kennedy ballot access. https://t.co/sjAR88spkl — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 10, 2024

And then there's the Biden campaign's other problem, and that's Donald Trump, who according to polls has a lead in all seven swing states.

Add it all up and in addition to the Biden White House being angry at the DOJ over the Hur report, they are also apparently "furious" at AG Merrick Garland for not putting the president's likely November opponent on trial fast enough to affect the election (the Dems would call this "election interference" if the roles were reversed):

NEW: The White House is furious at the special counsel



But President Biden’s frustrations run deeper: at Merrick Garland



Inside how POTUS soured on Garland long ago - on the sluggishness of the January 6th and Hunter probes and now this tough report https://t.co/jvPNlAk68q — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) February 10, 2024

Remember, this is the same bunch of people who want everybody to believe Trump is the wannabe authoritarian dictator.

Politico reports that even before release of the Hur report, Biden had been mad at AG Merrick Garland. Reason: Garland should have had Trump on trial by now. https://t.co/ZjiRCQiHzJ pic.twitter.com/zZDwjbPzQX — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 10, 2024

Coming from Biden and the Dems, "Trump wants to be a dictator" is 100 percent pure projection.

The president complaining that the attorney general did not put the president's main opponent on trial sooner is probably not the way things should work. https://t.co/2QdrJj3Pqj — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 10, 2024

All while we're expected to believe that Trump is the "threat to democracy."

If this was Trump calling on his DOJ and Attorney General to indict his political opponent faster the legacy media would be screaming for impeachment! — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) February 10, 2024

Can you imagine?

“Why won’t my government hurry up and jail my election opponent already,” asked the defender of democracy. https://t.co/gonCYLeIKZ — Razor (@hale_razor) February 10, 2024

Proof of what most of us already know…Biden is weaponizing the DOJ in an attempt to jail his political rival for life on BS charges.

If they get away with it, they’ll come for the rest of us.

We have to put a stop to it now.

The Biden Admin is an existential threat to America. https://t.co/jooNhX7bUh — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) February 10, 2024

lol Biden is doing literally all the things libs thought Trump would do https://t.co/NnPJM7x7Ly — doctor moron (@MoronDoctor_) February 10, 2024

As usual, if you want to know what Biden and the Dems are doing just listen to what they're accusing Trump of, and there's your answer.

***

