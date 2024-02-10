AP Goes Above and Beyond the Call of Water Carrying Duty to Normalize Biden's Cognitive Issues

We knew the MSM would be circling the wagons fast after Biden's no good, terrible, horrible week after the release of the special counsel's report about how he kept classified documents in his garage but wouldn't be charged because of a declining mental state.

Advertisement

The AP now has a story that will make the Biden White House happy:

Verbal gaffe or sign of trouble? Mixing up names like Biden and Trump have done is pretty common https://t.co/GVmAJxiZxj — The Associated Press (@AP) February 10, 2024

They couldn't possibly be more predictable.

Any parent who’s ever called one of their children by the other’s name — or even the family pet’s name — likely could empathize when President Joe Biden mixed up the names of French leaders Macron and Mitterrand. The human brain has trouble pulling names out of stuffed memory banks on cue. But when are those and other verbal stumbles normal, and when might they be a sign of cognitive trouble? “When I see somebody make a flub on TV, I’m really not all that concerned,” said well-known aging researcher S. Jay Olshansky of the University of Illinois at Chicago. “What science will tell you about flubs is that they’re perfectly normal, and they are exacerbated by stress for sure.”

Oh please. There's flubs and then there's whatever we've been seeing from Biden that's gotten increasingly bad over the last three years.

Communists at @AP trying to put Biden and Trump in the same category of mental fitness, then denying there is a problem at all. But if there were a problem, both have dementia. 🤡 https://t.co/2lZOK7zd8c — Conservative Dude (@swterry911) February 10, 2024

Is it "pretty common" for somebody to forget when they were the Vice President? And that person is currently the U.S. president.

Yes it is. But this isn’t 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/YSskUYir0B — Pete Skinarkis (@realjoesig) February 10, 2024

If it was just a political hit piece then release the tapes 🤡 https://t.co/siWMFdQUZD — MamaBear AZ (@walkitback23) February 10, 2024

Right? There are reasons they won't do that, and it has nothing to do with concerns over "classified information" being discussed.

The AP with the DNC propaganda release — NOLA Connoisseur (@NOLAConnoisseur) February 10, 2024

We knew it was coming.

If the argument is that Biden is lucid, then he should be charged. Period. — SMD (@smdowner) February 10, 2024

It's a "lifelong stuttering problem," according to many Biden defenders. Here's proof... well, maybe not:

For those saying that President Biden's stutter is a made-up excuse, you should be ashamed.



This is VERY uncomfortable to watch, but here is Biden struggling with his lifelong stutter during the 1988 presidential campaign: https://t.co/lPKIq8be3y — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) February 10, 2024

Wow, Biden's always had a really bad stutter (cue massive eye roll)!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!