Megyn Kelly Destroys Dem Claims Biden's Mental State is Being Questioned Because of 1 Line in a Report

President Biden's disastrous press conference yesterday evening came after the release of a report saying that charges would not be recommended for Biden keeping classified documents in his garage because a jury wouldn't convict somebody they saw as a confused old man.

Some Democrats have come to grips with what we've all been seeing:

CNN's Paul Begala on Joe Biden's press conference performance:



"I slept like a baby last night. I woke up every 2 hours & wet the bed. This is terrible for Democrats..."



Begala then takes a shot at Biden for not knowing when he was vice president.pic.twitter.com/ttKJfVuSgo — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 9, 2024

Other Democrats are clinging to a narrative that questions about Biden have come up because of the most recent special counsel report.

One example is from former Obama campaign manager Jim Messina:

We've got to stop treating a single line in a gratuitously long, heavily editorialized special counsel's report--in which no crime was found btw--by a partisan Republican investigator like it's a bigger liability than Trump's 91 criminal charges and being found liable for rape. — Jim Messina (@Messina2012) February 9, 2024

Megyn Kelly isn't buying that spin and she's right:

You’re kidding yourself. It’s not the “one line.” It’s the confirmation of what over 70% of the population already felt & knew & dreaded: our President is not mentally capable of the job.



Even Biden did not dispute that he couldn’t remember what years he was VP! https://t.co/t5zRFo7VDw — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 9, 2024

Most of these Democrats forget that people can see for themselves, and it's probably worse behind the scenes.

... since the beginning of his presidency. It's just getting worse. — RVS (@ver69319541) February 9, 2024

What'll the condition be by the time November rolls around?

Yeah, his decline is undeniable. https://t.co/oOhGVLT8zk — ZZ The Boxing Cat🇺🇸⚖️ (@The_Boxing_CatZ) February 9, 2024

And yet they keep trying to deny it.

