Megyn Kelly Destroys Dem Claims Biden's Mental State is Being Questioned Because of 1 Line in a Report

Doug P.  |  4:30 PM on February 09, 2024

President Biden's disastrous press conference yesterday evening came after the release of a report saying that charges would not be recommended for Biden keeping classified documents in his garage because a jury wouldn't convict somebody they saw as a confused old man. 

Some Democrats have come to grips with what we've all been seeing:

Other Democrats are clinging to a narrative that questions about Biden have come up because of the most recent special counsel report. 

One example is from former Obama campaign manager Jim Messina: 

Megyn Kelly isn't buying that spin and she's right:

Most of these Democrats forget that people can see for themselves, and it's probably worse behind the scenes.

What'll the condition be by the time November rolls around?

And yet they keep trying to deny it.

*** 

