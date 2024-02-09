L.A. Times Published a Defense of Biden That Sounds Like It Came Straight From the White House

The Left's trying hard to circle the wagons around President Biden but what's making it more difficult is that those wagons are all missing at least one wheel.

The takes have been many, but this might be one of the most unintentionally hilarious of the bunch:

Advertisement

Opinion: Age matters. Which is why Biden's age is his superpower (via @latimesopinion ) https://t.co/rOusrg0RWk — L.A. Times Opinion (@latimesopinion) February 9, 2024

Opinion: Oh puh-leeze!

The Los Angeles Times has laid off many "journalists" so maybe they're trying to fill the space with a bit of comedy.

Hello LA Times HR? Yeah, you missed one in the last round of lay offs. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) February 9, 2024

You didn’t fire enough journos — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 9, 2024

A guy who can’t remember when he was VP is your hero? You guys are just pathetic. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) February 9, 2024

Watching the Left try to turn the president we can see with our own eyes into some kind of genius super-hero has been amazing.

* Taps the ‘you don’t hate journalists enough’ sign * — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) February 9, 2024

This might be the funniest sentence in the whole op-ed:

That would be a shame, because given another four years Biden might well be able to restore confidence in an America that has so destructively turned on itself.

EL-OH-FREAKING-EL! Gee, who could have helped cause America to turn on itself?

The article was written by a climate change activist and it's no wonder they like Biden because there's no amount of money he's not willing to print and dump into the Left's eco shams.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!