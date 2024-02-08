OUCH! Sen. John Kennedy Is Having NONE of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's 'Bidenomics' BS

Jamaal Bowman Praised a Convicted Cop Murderer and an Anti-Semite When He Was...
Doug P.  |  1:22 PM on February 08, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testified today before a Senate committee where she was grilled by national treasure and U.S. Sen. John Kennedy.

The dumpster fire dubbed "Bidenomics" was among the topics discussed, and Yellen did her best to spin on behalf of Biden and what the White House would like everybody to believe is the economic utopia that has been created. Yellen's responses repeatedly set off Sen. Kennedy's BS detector, and he put the Treasury Secretary's comments into perspective as only he could: 

"Bidenomics" = If you don't get a big raise every year, you're screwed. That about says it all.

Kennedy again nailed it when he empathized with Yellen about how difficult it must be to defend "Bidenomics" and it's perfect:

You have to admire the gaslighting stamina of people like Yellen, Jean-Pierre, Kirby, Harris and all the rest when it comes to lying continuously. 

It's all part of the glorious "you will own nothing and like it" life the Left is trying so hard to train everybody to get used to.

