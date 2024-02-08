OUCH! Sen. John Kennedy Is Having NONE of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's 'Bidenomics' BS

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testified today before a Senate committee where she was grilled by national treasure and U.S. Sen. John Kennedy.

The dumpster fire dubbed "Bidenomics" was among the topics discussed, and Yellen did her best to spin on behalf of Biden and what the White House would like everybody to believe is the economic utopia that has been created. Yellen's responses repeatedly set off Sen. Kennedy's BS detector, and he put the Treasury Secretary's comments into perspective as only he could:

I asked Sec. Yellen if the high prices caused by Bidenomics are here to stay.



Her answer: “We don’t have to get these prices down.”



Apparently the Biden admin’s position is that, if Americans don’t get a big pay raise, they’re screwed. pic.twitter.com/YYBnCTcu0S — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) February 8, 2024

YELLEN: "The high prices were not caused by Bidenomics!"@SenJohnKennedy: "They're here to stay, aren't they?"



YELLEN: "I don't expect the level of prices to go down." pic.twitter.com/z56AUxQUo8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 8, 2024

"Bidenomics" = If you don't get a big raise every year, you're screwed. That about says it all.

Kennedy again nailed it when he empathized with Yellen about how difficult it must be to defend "Bidenomics" and it's perfect:

Senator John Kennedy is spitting facts:



“You're a good sport to go out every day and try to defend Bidenomics. It's like trying to defend a fungal infection. Bidenomics is really just paying more to live worse."



🔥🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/9WeBAE8pWH — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) February 8, 2024

You have to admire the gaslighting stamina of people like Yellen, Jean-Pierre, Kirby, Harris and all the rest when it comes to lying continuously.

Bidenomics reminds me of someone at the casino. They scream they won $200 but you ask how much they spent. They become angry and defensive knowing they spent well over what they got — The Libertarian Conservative (@Mesianicmom) February 8, 2024

Senator Kennedy speaks truth: Bidenomics just means paying more for a worse life. 💪 — Angela Verbitska ❤️ Memecoin (@AngelaVerbits12) February 8, 2024

It's all part of the glorious "you will own nothing and like it" life the Left is trying so hard to train everybody to get used to.

