KJP Tries to Explain Why Biden Says He's Met With People Who Are Dead and Makes It WAY Worse

Doug P.  |  3:20 PM on February 08, 2024
Meme screenshot

In recent days President Biden has recalled two different conversations he claims to have had with world leaders. The problem? Both of the people Biden named have been dead for many years. 

President Joe Biden on Wednesday twice referred to the late German chancellor Helmut Kohl instead of former Chancellor Angela Merkel while detailing a 2021 conversation at campaign events.

It was the second time this week that Biden had recalled speaking with a European leader who had died years earlier.

Biden's gaffes Wednesday came at a series of fundraisers in New York as he described conversations he said he had with European leaders at a meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations in the U.K. in 2021, months after the Jan. 6 riot.

Biden previously recalled a 2021 conversation he had with former French President Mitterrand, who died in 1996. So either Biden's using a Ouija board or his memory is slipping faster by the day. 

This was a line of questioning for Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and her Big Book of Ways to Try and Change the Subject today, and she realized things were going south quickly and tried to change the subject: 

So, this is really what she's going with, eh?

Yikes.

And did you catch that fast and predictable pivot?

You could play a drinking game with how many times Jean-Pierre invokes January 6th to get out of a jam (but be careful because it could be fatal). 

This entire administration is "rock bottom" and they're determined to take the country down with them.

"Here on Earth," where obviously none of the gaslighting liars in this administration reside.

Imagine trying to cover for Biden every day.

If Trump was still in the White House and talked about a conversation he had recently with a guy who died over 25 years ago the "25th Amendment" cries from the Left and media would be hysterical. 

