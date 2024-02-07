AP's Spin on Senate Blocking 'Bipartisan Border Package' Sounds Like Chuck Schumer Wrote It

The bill that would have supposedly "secured" (very loosely) the southern border while sending tens of billions in aid to Ukraine and Israel is dead in the Senate.

BREAKING: The atrocious McConnell/Schumer Ukraine, Israel, U.S. border bill doesn't even come lose to getting the 60 votes needed in order to advance in the Senate.



Murkowski, Lankford, Collins, and Romney were the only Republicans who voted in favor.



Menendez, Padilla,… pic.twitter.com/3G7juhtKhp — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 7, 2024

The Associated Press just couldn't help but do a bit of editorializing in reporting the story:

BREAKING: Senate Republicans block bipartisan border package, scuttling deal they had demanded from Democrats https://t.co/2OHuIzdHmQ — The Associated Press (@AP) February 7, 2024

The AP continues to do the heavy lifting for one side.

The most petty headline ever 🤣

“We don’t take sides” okay https://t.co/NsStRwHMuR — Ian Sharar (@IanSharar) February 7, 2024

Right there in the AP's "blame Republicans" story they eventually noted that a half dozen Democrats voted against forwarding the legislation:

Four Republicans voted to move forward with the legislation and six Democrats voted against it, some of whom said the border compromise went too far. It is unclear if enough Republicans will vote to move ahead with the standalone legislation for the wartime aid, which also would need 60 votes in the 51-49 Senate. If it did pass, it would still take days for the Senate to reach a final vote.

The backlash to this bill started when people dared to actually take the time to read what was in it.

Ten paragraphs in before you learn 6 democrats also voted against it, but I guess if you didn’t try to bury the truth you wouldn’t be very good regime media. — faitaccompli (@fateaccomply) February 7, 2024

At least they mentioned it... eventually.

No more "pass it to find out what's in it." Keep finding out what's in these things first.

The "fix" might be easy. Just submit the border stuff, the Ukraine funding and the Israel funding as three stand-alone bills. For some reason, a lot of senators don't want to do that. Also, Biden could secure the border all on his own but just doesn't want to.

***

