Adam Schiff Takes a 'Russian Disinformation' Jab at Tucker Carlson, Accidently KOs Himself

Tucker Carlson is in Moscow, Russia to interview Vladimir Putin. Carlson explained why in a preview of the chat (via Townhall's Spencer Brown):

Confirming reports and rumors that the former Fox News Channel anchor had traveled to Russia to interview President Vladimir Putin, Tucker Carlson released something of a preview on Tuesday before he conducted his interview with Russia's president in Moscow. "It's our job," Carlson explained of why he'd undertake such an interview while acknowledging "there are risks" involved in such a project. "We're in journalism, our duty is to inform people," he reiterated. "Most Americans have no idea why Putin invaded Ukraine, or what his goals are now," Carlson continued. "They've never heard his voice - that's wrong. Americans have a right to know all they can about a war they're implicated in, and we have the right to tell them about it because we are Americans too," Carlson emphasized in the video posted from Russia's capital.

Democrats who might have said nothing, when Mike Wallace went to Iran to interview Ayatollah Khomeini or when Barbara Walters had a chat with Saddam Hussein, are now flipping out at Carlson's interview with Putin.

Right on cue, one of the biggest spreaders of disinformation in Congress, if not the biggest, Rep. Adam Schiff, had the gall to take a swipe at Carlson for being beyond a "useful idiot":

There are idiots. And useful idiots. And really really useful idiots.



And Tucker Carlson. https://t.co/xmfvp84ncY — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 7, 2024

Man, this dude is as shameless and pathetic as they get.

No politician has lied to the public more then Adam Schiff https://t.co/5vAfV5RJ9M — Dylan (@duylen_) February 7, 2024

And of course many media outlets continue to invite Schiff on their programs to accuse Trump and Republicans of spreading "disinformation." Self-awareness takes another holiday.

This is you, right?



"Clearly, the origins of this whole smear [Hunter Biden laptop] are from the Kremlin."pic.twitter.com/x6sN8Hcoya — E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) February 7, 2024

How about this guy then? pic.twitter.com/OCGo9R9zbE — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) February 7, 2024

There are idiots. And useful idiots. And really really useful idiots.



And Adam Schiff. https://t.co/qfDr2OHz24 — James Jinnette (@james_jinnette1) February 7, 2024

I guess he is the only person in America that doesn’t see the irony in this. https://t.co/rR0LvK2xcW — Nobody 🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@NMansolino) February 7, 2024

Maybe Schiff does see the irony but just doesn't care because he's awful.

