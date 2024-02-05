TX Gov. Abbott Shows Biden, Dems and Mushy Republicans the Border CAN Be Secured NOW

For three years President Biden, VP Harris and DHS Secretary Mayorkas insisted the border was "secure," but as soon as that lie became unsustainable suddenly there was an attempt to blame Republicans for the open border. Some Republicans are, of course, happy to play along with them.

The Biden White House could make the border more secure by putting back into place all the measures they undid on day one in office, but they'd rather try and find a way to blame Republicans for this administration's dereliction of duty while trying to send another $60 billion to their true priority: Ukraine.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has proven that the spin coming from the White House is total BS and the border could be secured if Biden (or whoever's in charge) wanted to do it.

This is how it's done:

Since Texas gained control of the park in Eagle Pass, illegal crossing have decreased from thousands a day to just 3 a day.



Now, we are expanding that effort to control more land along Mexican Border.



This can & should be easily done by Biden.https://t.co/Slul9puQMY — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 5, 2024

Grabien News' Tom Elliott has the video:

Texas Gov. @GregAbbott_TX: "The area where we have occupied this park in Eagle Pass, Texas, that we put up the razor wire, there used to be 3,000 or 4,000 people crossing that area a day. For the past three days, we’ve averaged just 3 people crossing that area." pic.twitter.com/OYuaA4wp86 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 5, 2024

Republicans House Speaker Mike Johnson has said the Senate bill as it exists now is dead on arrival in the House:

I’ve seen enough. This bill is even worse than we expected, and won’t come close to ending the border catastrophe the President has created. As the lead Democrat negotiator proclaimed: Under this legislation, “the border never closes.”



If this bill reaches the House, it will be… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 5, 2024

"Even worse than we expected" sums up the Biden presidency perfectly.

Without any new legislation. — Mark Pukita (@mpukita) February 5, 2024

Biden wouldn't need any new legislation to secure the border, either. They just don't want to do it.

