TX Gov. Abbott Shows Biden, Dems and Mushy Republicans the Border CAN Be Secured NOW

Doug P.  |  10:09 AM on February 05, 2024
For three years President Biden, VP Harris and DHS Secretary Mayorkas insisted the border was "secure," but as soon as that lie became unsustainable suddenly there was an attempt to blame Republicans for the open border. Some Republicans are, of course, happy to play along with them.

The Biden White House could make the border more secure by putting back into place all the measures they undid on day one in office, but they'd rather try and find a way to blame Republicans for this administration's dereliction of duty while trying to send another $60 billion to their true priority: Ukraine. 

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has proven that the spin coming from the White House is total BS and the border could be secured if Biden (or whoever's in charge) wanted to do it.

This is how it's done:

Grabien News' Tom Elliott has the video: 

Republicans House Speaker Mike Johnson has said the Senate bill as it exists now is dead on arrival in the House:

"Even worse than we expected" sums up the Biden presidency perfectly.

Biden wouldn't need any new legislation to secure the border, either. They just don't want to do it.

