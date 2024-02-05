Sen. Mike Lee Puts Border Bill Spending 'Priorities' Into Maddening Perspective

T.K.O! Trump Jr. Reminds Liz Cheney that Wyoming Decided She Was NOT FIT...
Doug P.  |  1:35 PM on February 05, 2024
Meme screenshot

It's now pretty clear that the Senate's "bipartisan" border bill would be dead on arrival in the House of Representatives and the Democrats' attempt (with some GOP help) to spread blame for Biden's open border isn't going to happen any time soon. So far the bill isn't even a sure thing when it comes to Senate passage:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday expressed optimism over a bipartisan bill that seeks to impose stricter immigration and asylum laws, saying he believes it will pass the chamber despite opposition from hard-right Republicans. 

“I’m confident — hopeful is the right word,” Schumer said in an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” when asked about the bill’s chances of passing in the Senate. “This is hard. And our Republican senators — we need a bunch of them — are under a lot of pressure from right-wing Trump part of the party.”

Hopefully super-weasel Schumer goes away disappointed.

Republican Sen. Mike Lee has been letting people know what's in the bill, as well as how it would undermine GOP candidates in the upcoming elections later this year: 

The following comparison caught our eye, and not in a good way. These are the kinds of "priorities" many in the government have these days: 

Insane.

Here's another one. We've got underfunded police departments in America (thanks partially to leftist "Defund the Police" Democrats), illegal aliens attacking the police in New York City and Biden, Democrats and supporting Republicans want to send hundreds of millions of dollars to cops in... Ukraine:

We're living in the Upside-Down.

When Biden took office he promised the days of "America First" policies were over and he wasn't joking.

*** 

