Stabby-New Year: Knife-Wielding Criminal on the Loose in NYC After Attacking Two on...
Twisted and EVIL: Gaza Pharmacist and Film Critic Says He Regrets Not Joining...
Justine Bateman Gives a Shout-Out to Her 'Brother' Michael J. Fox at Medal...
Bethany Mandel Reminds Lefty Who Lamented Homeschooling What's REALLY Insane About Educati...
Crowd at Medal Ceremony Almost as Bad as the Honorees
WATCH: Douglas Murray Tells Groomer Gang Apologist Pols We Wouldn't Criticize Them If...
AP 'Religion' Reporter Gets Bodied for SLOBBERING Piece About Trans Congress 'Trailblazer'...
Jonathan Turley Notes Biden 'Reached the Apogee of Irony' by Awarding Medal of...
Stacey Abrams Congratulates Nazi Collaborator, Billionaire Dem Donor George Soros on Medal...
Seems Insurrection-y: DC Protesters Pull Out the Left's Greatest Hits in Denying Trump's...
Liz Cheney Stomps on a Self-Awareness Rake While Telling Trump 'This Is Not...
Aaaand It's GONE! Allstate Scrubs CEO's Insulting Woke Commercial, Forgets the Internet Is...
'Bang Up Job!' KJP Shares Pic & Encourages Team of Shameless WH Liars...
But Which One's Worse? Biden Gives Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton AND...

Elon Musk Gets a Ribbing for New X Algorithm Boosting 'Positive' Posts

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on January 04, 2025
Twitter

As you read posts on Twitchy Saturday, you might find plenty with notes appended that they're "positive." Our own Amy Curtis will have more on this in a VIP post later today, but in case you missed it, X owner Elon Musk posted this on Saturday:

Advertisement

We don't want an algorithm tweak because of "too much negativity." Among those testing out the new algorithm was Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze:

Recommended

Bethany Mandel Reminds Lefty Who Lamented Homeschooling What's REALLY Insane About Education These Days
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Grok analyzed Miller's posts and detected some sarcasm:

We're not sure what the new algorithm does or how it determines if a post is positive or negative.

Nope.

Advertisement

We can think of a lot of politicians and journalists who are going to be flagged by the new algorithm. Maybe Eric Swalwell and Ted Lieu will post positive things about Donald Trump.

***

Tags: ELON MUSK TWITTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bethany Mandel Reminds Lefty Who Lamented Homeschooling What's REALLY Insane About Education These Days
Amy Curtis
Twisted and EVIL: Gaza Pharmacist and Film Critic Says He Regrets Not Joining October 7 Terror Attack
Amy Curtis
Stabby-New Year: Knife-Wielding Criminal on the Loose in NYC After Attacking Two on Subway
Amy Curtis
Justine Bateman Gives a Shout-Out to Her 'Brother' Michael J. Fox at Medal Ceremony
Brett T.
Crowd at Medal Ceremony Almost as Bad as the Honorees
Brett T.
WATCH: Douglas Murray Tells Groomer Gang Apologist Pols We Wouldn't Criticize Them If They'd Do Their Job
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bethany Mandel Reminds Lefty Who Lamented Homeschooling What's REALLY Insane About Education These Days Amy Curtis
Advertisement