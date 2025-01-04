Elon Musk Gets a Ribbing for New X Algorithm Boosting 'Positive' Posts

As you read posts on Twitchy Saturday, you might find plenty with notes appended that they're "positive." Our own Amy Curtis will have more on this in a VIP post later today, but in case you missed it, X owner Elon Musk posted this on Saturday:

Algorithm tweak coming soon to promote more informational/entertaining content. We will publish the changes to @XEng.



Our goal is to maximize unregretted user-seconds. Too much negativity is being pushed that technically grows user time, but not unregretted user time. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 4, 2025

We don't want an algorithm tweak because of "too much negativity." Among those testing out the new algorithm was Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze:

Good morning all you beautiful online faces of X. May your day be filled with light and your posts all radiate with positivity today. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 4, 2025

Should we all start with some jumping jacks? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 4, 2025

Please, inform the group about what positive changes you are contributing to today. pic.twitter.com/MJtJsKXv9d — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 4, 2025

Ooh. I can't wait for the wonderful comments. — John Hamblin (@JohnDHamblin) January 4, 2025

The algorithm KNOWS your positivity is sarcastic and fake and the algorithm is NOT AMUSED. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) January 4, 2025

Grok analyzed Miller's posts and detected some sarcasm:

I am contributing to X's environment of positivity. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Please stop hitting me now. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/WYrYFOBUrM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 4, 2025

If I post positive things, I’ll get more attention from the algorithm on X, right?



Cool.



Here’s a random puppy. pic.twitter.com/s2Qnfi9oNS — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) January 4, 2025

We're not sure what the new algorithm does or how it determines if a post is positive or negative.

Am I the only one who doesn’t understand what unregretted user-seconds means? — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 4, 2025

Nope.

I oiled the wheels on my desk chair. Thank you. — HuronShipwreck (@gcripe) January 4, 2025

Will the X algorithm be able to recognize sarcasm when the positive vibes tweaks come?



I wonder how a post like this will be read. — Prof. Myles Baytes (@EngagementPhD) January 4, 2025

I didn’t throat punch someone who deserved it. — Andy.Denenberg🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@andy_denenberg) January 4, 2025

Here is a cat in a box... pic.twitter.com/CAzg1O8rJ5 — Alex (@AToggs) January 4, 2025

I hope your team plays their best tomorrow and almost wins. — John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) January 4, 2025

John, thank you. Wishing positivity on a sports team from another city is a good way to put some positivity out into the world, as is cheering for playoff teams, especially when your own team will not be making the playoffs. I will keep your good vibes and positivity in my… — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 4, 2025

Algorithm happy!



Very positive comment! pic.twitter.com/a6nEXqxnAZ — Martha, do you hear yourself? (@rumBaKnight) January 4, 2025

Spreading as much love as possible — Ima Bone-Her (@ImmaBoneHer) January 4, 2025

We can think of a lot of politicians and journalists who are going to be flagged by the new algorithm. Maybe Eric Swalwell and Ted Lieu will post positive things about Donald Trump.

