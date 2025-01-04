Elon Musk Gets a Ribbing for New X Algorithm Boosting 'Positive' Posts

As you read posts on Twitchy Saturday, you might find plenty with notes appended that they're "positive." Our own Amy Curtis will have more on this in a VIP post later today, but in case you missed it, X owner Elon Musk posted this on Saturday:
Algorithm tweak coming soon to promote more informational/entertaining content. We will publish the changes to @XEng.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 4, 2025
Our goal is to maximize unregretted user-seconds. Too much negativity is being pushed that technically grows user time, but not unregretted user time.
We don't want an algorithm tweak because of "too much negativity." Among those testing out the new algorithm was Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze:
Good morning all you beautiful online faces of X. May your day be filled with light and your posts all radiate with positivity today.— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 4, 2025
Should we all start with some jumping jacks?— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 4, 2025
Please, inform the group about what positive changes you are contributing to today. pic.twitter.com/MJtJsKXv9d— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 4, 2025
Ooh. I can't wait for the wonderful comments.— John Hamblin (@JohnDHamblin) January 4, 2025
The algorithm KNOWS your positivity is sarcastic and fake and the algorithm is NOT AMUSED.— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) January 4, 2025
Grok analyzed Miller's posts and detected some sarcasm:
I am contributing to X's environment of positivity. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Please stop hitting me now. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/WYrYFOBUrM— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 4, 2025
If I post positive things, I’ll get more attention from the algorithm on X, right?— Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) January 4, 2025
Here’s a random puppy. pic.twitter.com/s2Qnfi9oNS
We're not sure what the new algorithm does or how it determines if a post is positive or negative.
Am I the only one who doesn’t understand what unregretted user-seconds means?— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 4, 2025
I oiled the wheels on my desk chair. Thank you.— HuronShipwreck (@gcripe) January 4, 2025
Will the X algorithm be able to recognize sarcasm when the positive vibes tweaks come?— Prof. Myles Baytes (@EngagementPhD) January 4, 2025
I wonder how a post like this will be read.
I didn’t throat punch someone who deserved it.— Andy.Denenberg🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@andy_denenberg) January 4, 2025
Here is a cat in a box... pic.twitter.com/CAzg1O8rJ5— Alex (@AToggs) January 4, 2025
I hope your team plays their best tomorrow and almost wins.— John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) January 4, 2025
John, thank you. Wishing positivity on a sports team from another city is a good way to put some positivity out into the world, as is cheering for playoff teams, especially when your own team will not be making the playoffs. I will keep your good vibes and positivity in my…— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 4, 2025
Algorithm happy!— Martha, do you hear yourself? (@rumBaKnight) January 4, 2025
Very positive comment! pic.twitter.com/a6nEXqxnAZ
Spreading as much love as possible— Ima Bone-Her (@ImmaBoneHer) January 4, 2025
We can think of a lot of politicians and journalists who are going to be flagged by the new algorithm. Maybe Eric Swalwell and Ted Lieu will post positive things about Donald Trump.
