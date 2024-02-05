'Full Panic Mode'! Shameless Chuck Schumer Lists What Will Happen if the Border Bill Doesn't Pass

If Chuck Schumer and the Democrats actually cared about securing the border, they'd simply be telling the Biden White House to do their constitutional duty and secure the border.

Instead, as usual, an opportunity has been spotted and many Senate Republicans are willing to go along.

However, House Speaker Mike Johnson said the Senate bill will be dead on arrival in the House, which means it's time for Dems like Schumer to do the "it'll be the end of the world" routine. That was the case this morning when Chuckie did the "dogs and cats living together -- mass hysteria" routine:

BREAKING: Dems Senate Leader Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) EXPLODES, says if the bill is killed, America will regret it, Ukraine will lose the war, Israel will not defeat Hamas, Palestinians will starve to death and Americans might fight in Europe. WATCHpic.twitter.com/Qk0gLIKxpq — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 5, 2024

We've seen that approach used by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "If Americans don't want their kids dying over here then keep the money coming."

Threats aren't going to cut it, and Schumer can knock it off.

More threats against the American public. https://t.co/k6kPDWeVf7 — Sheryl #rescue #loveofcountry #2A (@sav01) February 5, 2024

They sure do like to threaten the Americans they're supposedly "serving" in Congress.

They are in full panic mode their piggy bank isn’t going to get replenished! https://t.co/aT9TXB2IiD — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) February 5, 2024

The desperation is palpable.

The death of that bill sounds like someone else's problem. America isn't Ukraine or Europe or Palestinian. https://t.co/ljzOEoJcKA — Luke (@Luke50657615) February 5, 2024

Schumer does have his "priorities."

Why do Americans always get screwed when they do these bills? https://t.co/whAeH6u5FH — Ragnar 🇺🇸 (@ii_ragnar) February 5, 2024

A little like the "Inflation Reduction Act" that worsened inflation?

