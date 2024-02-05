Take the L! Sen Lankford TRIES Doing Damage Control for His Garbage Immigration...
'Full Panic Mode'! Shameless Chuck Schumer Lists What Will Happen if the Border Bill Doesn't Pass

Doug P.  |  11:25 AM on February 05, 2024
Twitter

If Chuck Schumer and the Democrats actually cared about securing the border, they'd simply be telling the Biden White House to do their constitutional duty and secure the border. 

Instead, as usual, an opportunity has been spotted and many Senate Republicans are willing to go along. 

However, House Speaker Mike Johnson said the Senate bill will be dead on arrival in the House, which means it's time for Dems like Schumer to do the "it'll be the end of the world" routine. That was the case this morning when Chuckie did the "dogs and cats living together -- mass hysteria" routine:

We've seen that approach used by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "If Americans don't want their kids dying over here then keep the money coming."

Threats aren't going to cut it, and Schumer can knock it off. 

They sure do like to threaten the Americans they're supposedly "serving" in Congress.

The desperation is palpable.

Schumer does have his "priorities."

A little like the "Inflation Reduction Act" that worsened inflation?

