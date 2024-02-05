NYT Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker Bemoans How Cheap REPUBLICANS Have Made...
Border Patrol Union's 'Dear America' Note and Pic From Biden is Brutally Spot-On

Doug P.  |  3:29 PM on February 05, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Recently in New York City, we saw the perfect encapsulation of what Biden's open border combined with leftist District Attorney madness has brought the country after some people in the country illegally attacked NYPD officers. They were arrested but soon after that, most were released without bail. 

In case that wasn't maddening enough, here's another element to the story:

Four men charged in Saturday's attack on two NYPD officers are believed to have fled to California on a bus, and unwitting taxpayers appear to have paid for their tickets, a law enforcement source told Fox News Digital.

Unreal but sadly not very surprising.

When one of the men was leaving after being released he made a gesture that the Border Patrol Union used to make a "Dear America" card from the Biden White House: 

OUCH but accurate.

Maybe that guy will be a Biden guest at next month's State of the Union address.

That's a Photoshop that sums up the Biden years like no other. 

*** 

