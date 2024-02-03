ICE Arrests in Washington Sparks Question 'How Many More of These Sickos Did Biden Let in?'

New York's Plan to Hand Out $53 Million in Debit Cards to Illegals...
Doug P.  |  3:48 PM on February 03, 2024
Harris screenshot meme

Every day brings with it new examples of the tragic consequences of a border President Biden refuses to secure. Remember before the election when Biden encouraged people to illegally "surge to the border" if he won the election?

Fox News' Bill Melugin has the latest on the kinds of people who have been surging through Biden's open border:

Here's the full post from Melugin:

NEW: In a targeted enforcement, ICE in Seattle arrested 6 child sex predators in the U.S. illegally.  

- Salvadoran man convicted of child rape & felony child molestation.  

- MX man convicted of child rape & child molestation. 

- MX man convicted of 1st degree sexual abuse of minor. 

- Two MX men convicted of dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexual conduct. 

- MX man convicted of communication with a minor for immoral purposes. 

Areas these illegal aliens were living in include Tacoma, Moses Lake, Yakima, Federal Way, and Woodburn, Oregon. 

With that in mind, it makes you wonder...

GREAT questions. The full amount of damage done by the Biden administration's intentional dereliction of duty when it comes to border security might not be known for years.

The Biden presidency has been a disaster for the country.

November can't get here fast enough.

