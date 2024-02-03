ICE Arrests in Washington Sparks Question 'How Many More of These Sickos Did Biden Let in?'

Every day brings with it new examples of the tragic consequences of a border President Biden refuses to secure. Remember before the election when Biden encouraged people to illegally "surge to the border" if he won the election?

Fox News' Bill Melugin has the latest on the kinds of people who have been surging through Biden's open border:

NEW: In a targeted enforcement, ICE in Seattle arrested 6 child sex predators in the U.S. illegally. - Salvadoran man convicted of child rape & felony child molestation. - MX man convicted of child rape & child molestation. - MX man convicted of 1st degree sexual abuse of minor. - Two MX men convicted of dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexual conduct. - MX man convicted of communication with a minor for immoral purposes. Areas these illegal aliens were living in include Tacoma, Moses Lake, Yakima, Federal Way, and Woodburn, Oregon.

With that in mind, it makes you wonder...

How many more of these sickos did Biden let in? https://t.co/n90dfZamdD — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) February 3, 2024

Can you imagine how many didn’t get caught and are roaming free in our country right now? — Lori Love (@thereallorilove) February 3, 2024

GREAT questions. The full amount of damage done by the Biden administration's intentional dereliction of duty when it comes to border security might not be known for years.

These are the worst of the worst that are coming over the border. Child sex traffickers and rapists. The US government has blood on its hands. The blood of children. https://t.co/QfB7Hn20fs — Sun Tzu (@SunTzusWar) February 3, 2024

A wise man once said…



“They’re not sending their best” https://t.co/MCbM8Fobc5 — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) February 3, 2024

Biden’s America — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) February 3, 2024

The Biden presidency has been a disaster for the country.

November can't get here fast enough.

***

