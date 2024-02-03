Elon Musk Triggered Lefties by Summing Up 'Outrageous' Reason Biden and Dems Want an Open Border

Biden Fan Joe Scarborough (Sitting Next to Al Sharpton) Asks NYPD Chief Why...
Doug P.  |  10:47 AM on February 03, 2024
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

It's nothing short of shameless that, after spending three years insisting the border is secure, Biden and the Democrats now say that it's not secure and they're trying to blame Republicans for helping solve something the president could fix with a couple of strokes of a pen. 

Elon Musk had a couple of posts today explaining what Biden and the Democrats' strategy is and why they're perfectly happy to be letting people into the country illegally by the millions: 

So, what's the strategy behind all this? Musk continued:

The Left's accusing Musk of spreading "conspiracy theories," and you know how many of those have turned out to be true these last few years. Takes like those were called out.

Often Democrats will just come out and admit that's what they want, so we're not sure where the "conspiracy theory" accusation comes from when it comes to something everybody can see with their own eyes. 

The push to let as many people as possible into the country in order to later grant mass amnesty predates Biden, of course:

Bingo. 

*** 

