Elon Musk Triggered Lefties by Summing Up 'Outrageous' Reason Biden and Dems Want an Open Border

It's nothing short of shameless that, after spending three years insisting the border is secure, Biden and the Democrats now say that it's not secure and they're trying to blame Republicans for helping solve something the president could fix with a couple of strokes of a pen.

Elon Musk had a couple of posts today explaining what Biden and the Democrats' strategy is and why they're perfectly happy to be letting people into the country illegally by the millions:

This explains why there are so few deportations, as every deportation is a lost vote.



As happened this week, you can literally assault police officers in broad daylight in New York, be released with no bail, give everyone the finger and *still* not be deported!!



Outrageous. https://t.co/8ruJex9iU7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2024

So, what's the strategy behind all this? Musk continued:

Biden’s strategy is very simple:



1. Get as many illegals in the country as possible.



2. Legalize them to create a permanent majority – a one-party state.



That is why they are encouraging so much illegal immigration. Simple, yet effective. pic.twitter.com/B9M5ypUOQB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2024

The Left's accusing Musk of spreading "conspiracy theories," and you know how many of those have turned out to be true these last few years. Takes like those were called out.

People who work for the Biden administration should have their profiles tagged. So we know who is pushing the regime narrative: https://t.co/ZJHRKgbufv pic.twitter.com/GOtGqdON9n — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) February 3, 2024

I’m so sick of this being called a “conspiracy theory.” It’s common sense. Even if they’re not given mass amnesty, they’re going to have kids — and clearly Dems think the demographic changes help them. https://t.co/53it8a8KQr — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 3, 2024

Often Democrats will just come out and admit that's what they want, so we're not sure where the "conspiracy theory" accusation comes from when it comes to something everybody can see with their own eyes.

Yes. As @GadSaad likes to say “demography is destiny”. But I live in South Texas and know many multi-generation Hispanic families. This may not go the way Dems intend. — Pinstripes suit me (@ZooSteward) February 3, 2024

The push to let as many people as possible into the country in order to later grant mass amnesty predates Biden, of course:

This is totally correct except for one crucial obvious point: this IS NOT Biden’s handiwork, though he would approve if he were mentally competent. This is the work of his handlers, including Barack Obama. https://t.co/B1kuh6YDim — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) February 3, 2024

Bingo.

***

