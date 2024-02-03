Biden Holds Rally at Own Campaign HQ (Cue the Ironic and Cringe-Worthy Moments)

ICE Arrests in Washington Sparks Question 'How Many More of These Sickos Did...
Doug P.  |  3:00 PM on February 03, 2024
Twitter

Today President Biden and VP Kamala Harris had what might be the kind of thing that passes as a "campaign rally" heading into the November election. It's a step up from the basement strategy, but not much. 

Advertisement

Biden delivered a speech at his campaign headquarters in Delaware, one of the few places where most of the people in the room wouldn't roll their eyes at claims that everything is going great and "Bidenomics" has brought about prosperity. 

Biden's done a great job these last three years, just ask all the regular folks who work at his campaign headquarters!

We cringe every time Biden says "finish the job" because it's got such an "end of America" feel to it, but they didn't seem to mind it during the rally at his campaign HQ:

Advertisement

Yeah, no thanks.

Biden's remarks also included the usual irony:

As usual, when Democrats like Biden say "save democracy" them mean "save Democrats."

After he spoke, Biden immediately went over to pay a visit:

So predictable.

*** 

