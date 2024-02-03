Biden Holds Rally at Own Campaign HQ (Cue the Ironic and Cringe-Worthy Moments)

Today President Biden and VP Kamala Harris had what might be the kind of thing that passes as a "campaign rally" heading into the November election. It's a step up from the basement strategy, but not much.

Biden, Harris make joint stop at '24 campaign headquarters to rally staffhttps://t.co/ar1yc9OLby — MSN (@MSN) February 3, 2024

Biden delivered a speech at his campaign headquarters in Delaware, one of the few places where most of the people in the room wouldn't roll their eyes at claims that everything is going great and "Bidenomics" has brought about prosperity.

Joe Biden at his own campaign headquarters: "I think you all get along with me" pic.twitter.com/e4CqM0uLgl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 3, 2024

Biden's done a great job these last three years, just ask all the regular folks who work at his campaign headquarters!

We cringe every time Biden says "finish the job" because it's got such an "end of America" feel to it, but they didn't seem to mind it during the rally at his campaign HQ:

Joe Biden, amid sky-high costs, chaos at home and abroad, and the worst border crisis in U.S. history:



"I think it's time to finish the job here." pic.twitter.com/XMA2Y3XJ90 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 3, 2024

Yeah, no thanks.

Biden's remarks also included the usual irony:

Joe Biden claims his campaign will “save democracy” as members of his party attempt to remove President Trump from the ballot. pic.twitter.com/USKFNWHeFw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 3, 2024

As usual, when Democrats like Biden say "save democracy" them mean "save Democrats."

After he spoke, Biden immediately went over to pay a visit:

Get this freak away from children. pic.twitter.com/r65VDvd5Bm — JWF (@JammieWF) February 3, 2024

So predictable.

***

