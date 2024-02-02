In Case You Needed More Convincing the Left's 'Climate Agenda' Is BS, Here's What Dr. Fauci Thinks

Check Out This 2022 BOMBSHELL of a Clip of Ilhan Omar BEFORE Big...
Doug P.  |  1:45 PM on February 02, 2024
Twitchy

Dr. Anthony Fauci has retired as the head of the NIAID and now it looks like he's starting to pivot to "climate change." 

Remember when Fauci declared himself to be "the science" and therefore beyond reproach, all while reminding everybody of Mace Windu from one of the Star Wars prequels?

"Dr. Science," who was wrong about so much during the Covid years, never admitted it or apologized for anything and is now comfortably retired on the taxpayers' dime, might now get in on some of that sweet climate change money. 

On to the next grift!

Of course. We can't help but wonder how many people in the audience were wearing masks to please their hero. 

Climate change activists are usually interchangeable with "social justice" advocates, open borders proponents, etc.

