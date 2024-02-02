In Case You Needed More Convincing the Left's 'Climate Agenda' Is BS, Here's What Dr. Fauci Thinks

Dr. Anthony Fauci has retired as the head of the NIAID and now it looks like he's starting to pivot to "climate change."

Remember when Fauci declared himself to be "the science" and therefore beyond reproach, all while reminding everybody of Mace Windu from one of the Star Wars prequels?

"Dr. Science," who was wrong about so much during the Covid years, never admitted it or apologized for anything and is now comfortably retired on the taxpayers' dime, might now get in on some of that sweet climate change money.

At Georgetown today, Fauci said it's time to embrace the climate agenda. "The science" has spoken! pic.twitter.com/G0JzgayENz — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) February 2, 2024

On to the next grift!

I hope the ENTIRE audience laughed out loud at him. — Robin O'Brien (@zombiemommy) February 2, 2024

Rather, he was at Georgetown, so everyone deified him. https://t.co/z1zKo4BCGI — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) February 2, 2024

Of course. We can't help but wonder how many people in the audience were wearing masks to please their hero.

Man who told others to stay in their lane about a new variant in a well known viral family wades into something none of the “experts” have ever made an accurate prediction about.



Narcissism is a hell of a drug. https://t.co/WZQnbyMryW — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) February 2, 2024

The quack doctor is now a quack climate scientist https://t.co/NythgJq625 — GayPatriot 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🌈 (@GayPatriot) February 2, 2024

So the expert on viruses and immunology now has a Doctorate in climatology? His opinion is about as relevant as Greta Thunberg’s https://t.co/aBPCdPcMmx — PatriotGirl07041776 (@girl07041776) February 2, 2024

Isn’t it weird how these folks all support and promote the same agenda?



Those who don’t get it by now never will, they are lost. Pawns in the game. https://t.co/RDwM9d5K57 — el gringo flaco (@Freedomisle11) February 2, 2024

Climate change activists are usually interchangeable with "social justice" advocates, open borders proponents, etc.

