UH OH! These 2 Things Would Explain Team Biden's Scramble to Meet With Union Members

President Biden is making a trip to Michigan today (a swing state where he trails Trump in the polls) and he'll be meeting with United Auto Workers members after getting the endorsement of the union leadership:

Advertisement

President Joe Biden will celebrate his recent endorsement by the United Auto Workers union by visiting Michigan on Thursday, but his time in this critical battleground state with the nation’s highest density of Arab Americans threatens to be overshadowed by growing anger over U.S. support for Israel’s war in Gaza. Biden’s meeting with UAW workers in the Detroit area will come just days after union President Shawn Fain announced the group’s endorsement. Fain underscored Biden’s ties to the working class in advance of the president’s visit, saying in a statement: “The UAW knows where we stand, and who stands with us — Joe Biden.”

The trip comes just one week after UAW President Shawn Fain said something that must have made the White House panic:

UAW Union Boss and Joe Biden lackey Shawn Fain admits that the vast majority of his rank-and-file membership will be voting Trump:



"A great majority of our members will not vote for President Biden...the majority of our members are going to vote their paychecks." pic.twitter.com/ycD2DPulrG — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 24, 2024

It was nice of Fain to come out and admit that his union's endorsements go against the interests of the membership.

There's another reason the White House will be having Biden to more meetings with labor union members.

Check out this NY Times/Siena poll on the union vote in swing states:

Take a look at recent New York Times/Siena College polling in the six closest swing states that Biden won in 2020: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Biden and Trump were tied at 47% among union members when asked who they’d vote for in 2024. When these swing state voters were asked how they voted in 2020, Biden won the group by an 8-point margin. The union vote is especially important in Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania. Somewhere between 14% and 15% of employees in these three states are represented by unions. (Between 12% and 13% of employees in these states are themselves union members.)

Why would Biden be losing massive ground when it comes to the union vote when the WH claims the economy is going great because of "Bidenomics." That's simple: Because it's a huge freakin' lie, and they know it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!