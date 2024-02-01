Here's an Idea for Dem Senators From Mass. Who Protested Store Closings (Due...
BOMBSHELL: Just GUESS Who the Judge Who Ruled Against Elon Musk in Delaware...
D'OH! Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom Offended by Person Store Clerk Blamed for Shoplifting...
DAMNING: Pic of Illegal Who Beat NYC Officer Released Without Bail Goes Viral...
Trump Is Crushing Biden in New Poll
DISGRACEFUL: Biden DRAGGED for Lying About Son's Death to Parents of Soldier Who...
Biden Expected to Issue Executive Order 'Punishing' Israelis in West Bank for 'Attacking'...
El Salvador President's Response to Attack From Community Noted Dem Rep. Ilhan Omar...
Ben Shapiro's Take on Cardin Aide Who Filmed Himself Having Sex in Senate...
America, on Behalf of ALL Virginians I APOLOGIZE for Sen. Tim Kaine -...
She MAD: Sarah Rumpf's EMBARRASSING 17-Tweet Meltdown Over Disney/DeSantis Ruling Accident...
Josh Hawley Forces Mark Zuckerberg Into a Corner
SHOCKING: Study Reveals Stunningly High Incidence of Personality Disorders in Transgenders
Sounds Kinda' Dictator-y: Biden (or Maybe His Intern) Brags About Ignoring the Supreme...

Is Anybody Buying SecDef Lloyd Austin's Excuse for Not Telling Biden About His Absence?

Doug P.  |  12:59 PM on February 01, 2024
meme

Recently Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin returned to the Pentagon after what was a mystery absence at the beginning of the year and reportedly the White House was not informed:

Advertisement

On Jan. 1, he was taken by ambulance to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after experiencing extreme pain and was admitted to the intensive care unit. He stayed there for two weeks but didn't inform the White House or his deputy that he had cancer, had surgery or had been taken back to the hospital and put in intensive care until days later. He told President Joe Biden and other key leaders about his diagnosis only after he'd been in the hospital more than a week.

Austin's lack of disclosure has prompted changes in federal guidelines and has triggered an internal Pentagon review and an inspector general review into his department's notification procedures. Both reviews are ongoing.

Today, Austin had a press conference and tried to explain why he wasn't reprimanded or relieved of duty:

Also, why didn't Austin inform Biden and the White House? His answer is laughable:

Recommended

BOMBSHELL: Just GUESS Who the Judge Who Ruled Against Elon Musk in Delaware Has Serious Connections With
Sam J.
Advertisement

Keep in mind all this was going on while Houthi terrorists were attacking U.S. personnel overseas and Biden was on vacation in St. Croix, where apparently there was so much on his plate that Austin didn't think he needed to know.

It's the same thing with border security and several other issues, but they just won't do it.

Advertisement

"Rules for thee but not for me." We've seen a lot of that.

Nobody in this administration is ever held accountable for anything, up to and including the disastrous, deadly and incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BOMBSHELL: Just GUESS Who the Judge Who Ruled Against Elon Musk in Delaware Has Serious Connections With
Sam J.
DISGRACEFUL: Biden DRAGGED for Lying About Son's Death to Parents of Soldier Who Died in Syria (Watch)
Sam J.
D'OH! Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom Offended by Person Store Clerk Blamed for Shoplifting Problem
Doug P.
She MAD: Sarah Rumpf's EMBARRASSING 17-Tweet Meltdown Over Disney/DeSantis Ruling Accidentally HILARIOUS
Sam J.
DAMNING: Pic of Illegal Who Beat NYC Officer Released Without Bail Goes Viral as Biden's America Trends
Sam J.
Ben Shapiro's Take on Cardin Aide Who Filmed Himself Having Sex in Senate NOT Being Charged Is PERFECTION
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BOMBSHELL: Just GUESS Who the Judge Who Ruled Against Elon Musk in Delaware Has Serious Connections With Sam J.
Advertisement