D'OH! Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom Offended by Person Store Clerk Blamed for Shoplifting Problem

On a Zoom call recently, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he witnessed shoplifting and asked a store worker why people were stealing.

Newsom didn't like the answer, and it's funny because it's true:

In a Zoom call about a mental health proposition, Gov. Gavin Newsom says he was at a Target and saw someone walk out without paying.



He asked a worker why the person steals and they blamed the Governor before looking at him twice and recognizing him.



“I was like, why I am… pic.twitter.com/zpLFtNwiSZ — Gabriel Lorenzo Greschler (@ggreschler) January 31, 2024

OUCH! It's also telling how Newsom suggested that he should just go ahead and steal what he was purchasing as well.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom shares a story about being in a Target and seeing the consequences of his pro-crime policies when someone walked out of the store without paying.



Newsom was more offended when the store employee blamed him for the crime than the actual crime itself. pic.twitter.com/ThJ2188KLS — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) January 31, 2024

Newsom went full Karen and demanded to see the manager:

This is hilarious. Theft is so common in California that it happened right in front of Newsom, and when the cashier (who didn't realize it was Newsom) said they can't stop shoplifters due to the California government, Newsom got mad at her and asked to see the manager. https://t.co/dcrbzOA2zz — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) January 31, 2024

The governor who wants to be president someday (God help us all) blamed the clerk for giving him a reality check. Gavin needs to get out more.

The ability to shamelessly and effortlessly shift blame is a superpower that successful Democrat politicians have https://t.co/sGma5Y3gCS — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 1, 2024

They'll never blame themselves or their insane policies for anything.

And then he refused to take a photo and complained to her manager about her. Classy guy. — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) January 31, 2024

Yeah, Democrats really respect the working class!

@GavinNewsom it’s because of prop 47. <$950 it’s a misdemeanor and not typically investigated or prosecuted. https://t.co/ckw1RPxHzR — The Doctor (@TennantRob) February 1, 2024

Dems just refuse to admit the obvious, which is that their soft-on-crime policies make crime worse.

