D'OH! Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom Offended by Person Store Clerk Blamed for Shoplifting Problem

Doug P.  |  12:18 PM on February 01, 2024

On a Zoom call recently, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he witnessed shoplifting and asked a store worker why people were stealing.

Newsom didn't like the answer, and it's funny because it's true: 

OUCH! It's also telling how Newsom suggested that he should just go ahead and steal what he was purchasing as well.

Newsom went full Karen and demanded to see the manager:

The governor who wants to be president someday (God help us all) blamed the clerk for giving him a reality check. Gavin needs to get out more. 

They'll never blame themselves or their insane policies for anything.

Yeah, Democrats really respect the working class!

Dems just refuse to admit the obvious, which is that their soft-on-crime policies make crime worse.

*** 

