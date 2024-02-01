El Salvador President's Response to Attack From Community Noted Dem Rep. Ilhan Omar is GOLD

Trump Is Crushing Biden in New Poll
Doug P.  |  10:53 AM on February 01, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Having solved all other problems in the United States, leftist Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and other Democrats have written a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken pointing out what they say is a "threat to democracy" (that sure sounds familiar) in El Salvadore and elections there. As you can see, it got Community Noted: 

Is Rep. Omar angry because Bukele has cleaned up his country by having the audacity to arrest and lock up criminal gangs? We couldn't be less surprised. 

Bingo. It's simply amazing that there are so many Democrats in the U.S. who are triggered by criminals getting locked up (not counting anybody charged for January 6 trespassing): 

Meanwhile, El Salvadore President Nayib Bukele is quite happy with Omar's non-endorsement: 

Bravo! Between Bukele and Argentina President Javier Milei there is hope for the western hemisphere.

It was perfect.

*** 

