El Salvador President's Response to Attack From Community Noted Dem Rep. Ilhan Omar is GOLD

Having solved all other problems in the United States, leftist Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and other Democrats have written a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken pointing out what they say is a "threat to democracy" (that sure sounds familiar) in El Salvadore and elections there. As you can see, it got Community Noted:

I led Members of Congress in sending a letter to @SecBlinken urging action on threats to democracy in El Salvador.



The State Dept must review its relationship with El Salvador and defend democratic values. The Salvadoran people deserve free and fair elections without fear of… — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) January 31, 2024

Is Rep. Omar angry because Bukele has cleaned up his country by having the audacity to arrest and lock up criminal gangs? We couldn't be less surprised.

Only liberals could get butthurt about a society doing well because it locked up so many criminals. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 31, 2024

Bingo. It's simply amazing that there are so many Democrats in the U.S. who are triggered by criminals getting locked up (not counting anybody charged for January 6 trespassing):

It’s up to the people of El Salvador what kind of government they want. You should stay out of it. Seems they mostly approve of their current president because he put criminals in prison and most people don’t want to live in a hellscape run by brutal gangs. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 31, 2024

You're getting ratioed in a big way, because this is NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS. Meanwhile, your allegiance is to another nation instead of the USA, and that is troubling. pic.twitter.com/w7mN4hse36 — Pam D (@soirchick) February 1, 2024

Meanwhile, El Salvadore President Nayib Bukele is quite happy with Omar's non-endorsement:

We are HONORED to receive your attacks, just days before OUR election.



I would be very worried if we had your support.



Thank you 🙏🏼 https://t.co/7V5a0AdpCV — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) January 31, 2024

Bravo! Between Bukele and Argentina President Javier Milei there is hope for the western hemisphere.

She wants to make El Salvador as dangerous as DC again. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 31, 2024

That was brutal and I love it. pic.twitter.com/K7OWRGGAfU — GAgirl1967❤️🖤 wishes y’all a blessed 2024! (@Tamzilla_52) January 31, 2024

It was perfect.

