Randi Weingarten Again Proves Self-Awareness Isn't a Job Requirement to Head the AFT

Today leaders of tech companies are testifying before a Senate committee and are facing a great deal of bipartisan criticism:

The chief executives of the nation's top social media companies are being grilled on Wednesday on Capitol Hill over child safety, with the tech leaders seeking to defend their companies from accusations they've failed to protect kids from exploitation and abuse. "Mr. Zuckerberg, you and the companies before us -- I know you don't mean it to be so, but you have blood on your hands," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said in his opening remarks. The comment prompted applause from families gathered in the hearing room whose children died after being ensnared in some of the darker sides of their platform.

In response to the hearing, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, who has often demonstrated that self-awareness isn't a requirement for that job, had this to say about the dangerous impact on kids and communities:

Wow #LindseyGrahamSC powerfully reminding @Zuck about the deadly and dangerous impact @meta has on kids and communities. https://t.co/NCSsLwkBxg — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) January 31, 2024

Well isn't that ironic!

Randi destroyed education for these same kids. Please don’t forget that. https://t.co/9nP9zgcjQh — Raymond Reddington (@0ti5Driftw00d) January 31, 2024

Weingarten sure helped give kids a lot more time to spend at home and mess around on the very social media she's now saying is deadly and dangerous.

That’s good. Someone should also mention how @rweingarten made sure kids had plenty of free time to view dangerous online material while she fought to keep schools closed. https://t.co/aZ8xHMu9Bf — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 31, 2024

Weingarten & Friends did incalculable damage to kids so she should take all the seats, but of course seems to have no intention of doing so.

I remember when the very day Randi Weingarten forced by threats that CDC to reverse its ruling to reopen schools. CDC capitulated the next day. — Eric 🚀 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇵🇱 (@Carlkeck1) January 31, 2024

But it was only about "the science" (cue massive eye roll).

