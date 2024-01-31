'Unconstitutional and Unenforceable'! ATF Allegedly Drafting Plans to Ban the Sale of Priv...
Randi Weingarten Again Proves Self-Awareness Isn't a Job Requirement to Head the AFT

Doug P.  |  2:10 PM on January 31, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig,File

Today leaders of tech companies are testifying before a Senate committee and are facing a great deal of bipartisan criticism:

The chief executives of the nation's top social media companies are being grilled on Wednesday on Capitol Hill over child safety, with the tech leaders seeking to defend their companies from accusations they've failed to protect kids from exploitation and abuse.

"Mr. Zuckerberg, you and the companies before us -- I know you don't mean it to be so, but you have blood on your hands," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said in his opening remarks. The comment prompted applause from families gathered in the hearing room whose children died after being ensnared in some of the darker sides of their platform.

In response to the hearing, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, who has often demonstrated that self-awareness isn't a requirement for that job, had this to say about the dangerous impact on kids and communities:

Well isn't that ironic!

Weingarten sure helped give kids a lot more time to spend at home and mess around on the very social media she's now saying is deadly and dangerous.

Weingarten & Friends did incalculable damage to kids so she should take all the seats, but of course seems to have no intention of doing so.

But it was only about "the science" (cue massive eye roll).

