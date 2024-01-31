Mass. Gov Isn't Getting Much Sympathy While Weeping About Consequences of Policies She Supports

'Whiny Snowflakes': Billionaire Ken Griffin Pulls MILLIONS in Harvard Donations
Doug P.  |  12:35 PM on January 31, 2024
Meme screenshot

This story boils down to another "how it started / how it's going" sanctuary state/city story. 

Areas of Massachusetts are getting so inundated with illegal aliens (because they are "sanctuary" areas) that they're keeping them at Logan Airport and rec centers:

As for the above rec center, Massachusetts Gov. Laura Healey started weeping when describing an inevitable effect of the kind of policies she supports: 

What's the problem? Is the virtue signaling backfiring now that it's becoming a reality?

What's frustrating is that the Democrats who voted for this who are upset about what's happened as a result will most likely just assume the problem was they didn't vote Democrat hard enough.

Like we always say, when Biden took office he said the days of "America First" policies were over, and he wasn't kidding.

*** 

