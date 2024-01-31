Mass. Gov Isn't Getting Much Sympathy While Weeping About Consequences of Policies She Supports

This story boils down to another "how it started / how it's going" sanctuary state/city story.

Areas of Massachusetts are getting so inundated with illegal aliens (because they are "sanctuary" areas) that they're keeping them at Logan Airport and rec centers:

Dozens of migrants have been sleeping on the floors of Boston's Logan Airport as the state struggles to house the influx of illegal immigrants after shelters reached capacity in November. https://t.co/SQGyaD7UiK — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) January 24, 2024

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is eyeing Roxbury's Melnea Cass Recreation Center as an overflow shelter site for homeless families, including migrants. https://t.co/U0qMEEmCfS — Boston Herald (@bostonherald) January 26, 2024

As for the above rec center, Massachusetts Gov. Laura Healey started weeping when describing an inevitable effect of the kind of policies she supports:

Governor Laura Healey (D-MA) cries as she announces that she is converting Roxbury Recreation Center into a new shelter for illegals



Roxbury Recreation Center is utilized by hundreds of Boston residents every day, including many children and seniors pic.twitter.com/G5ZWIdCKOy — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 31, 2024

What's the problem? Is the virtue signaling backfiring now that it's becoming a reality?

Roxbury is also one of the poorest areas in Boston. She wouldn’t do this in Back Bay https://t.co/37gS6mXciC — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 31, 2024

You take second place to illegals, Americans.



This woman is crying over a problem she created.



And the people that voted her in did. https://t.co/VIq79DZCem — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) January 31, 2024

What's frustrating is that the Democrats who voted for this who are upset about what's happened as a result will most likely just assume the problem was they didn't vote Democrat hard enough.

Why is it Americans last in Biden’s world? https://t.co/KBgk80jfUn — BoJo22🇺🇸 (@jo22bo) January 31, 2024

Like we always say, when Biden took office he said the days of "America First" policies were over, and he wasn't kidding.

***

