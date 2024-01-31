James O'Keefe Had a 'Date' With WH Official Who Spilled Some Beans About Joe and Kamala

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Says Walgreens Closures Are Racial Discrimination
Doug P.  |  6:10 PM on January 31, 2024

James O'Keefe has another undercover video out, and in this one, he's talking to somebody described as a "cybersecurity policy analyst and Foreign affairs Desk Officer in the Executive Office at the White House" under President Biden.

O'Keefe said the video he posted was the result of putting on a fairly weak disguise and going on a "date" with the WH subject in question:

Judging by the following video O'Keefe posted, the answer to that was "you'd get the story," because the White House cyber guy wasn't afraid to dish: 

Here's O'Keefe's full post:

BREAKING VIDEO: Top White House Cyber Official tells O’Keefe in Disguise “they can't say it publicly” the White House wants to replace Kamala Harris and Confirms President @JoeBiden mental decline: “Biden is definitely slowing down.” 

“I'm just telling you what I've heard… they’re really concerned about it” …“I think they need to get rid of him or her.” 

“But no one in modern history has ever said, like, ‘We're not going to renominate the president for a second term.’” 

Charlie Kraiger @CharlieKraiger, a Cybersecurity policy analyst and Foreign affairs Desk Officer in the Executive Office at the White House, tells O’Keefe “I had a meeting with Michelle Obama @michelleobama …. Someone asked her, ‘Will you ever run for office?’ And she said, ‘No’ Empathically.” She was like, ‘I've seen all this shit my husband has had to go through and that does not interest me.’ “

 @VP @KamalaHarris hemorrhages black staff. She can't keep black staff. They quit on her en masse” 

“She will be the vice president nominee. There was a debate about removing her from the ticket, but sadly they didn’t, she's not popular, but you can’t remove the first black lady to be vice president from the Goddamn presidential ticket. Like what kind of message are you going to send to like African-American voters…People would be like, "What the fuck?” Like she's a woman and she's multiracial.”

It's anybody's guess when it comes to how much the guy said to impress and what's really going on, but none of what he said would be surprising considering what we've already seen for these past three years. 

This is yet another indication that the country is NOT in the best of hands.

That's certainly a concern worth taking seriously.

We'll find out in the next few months!

*** 

