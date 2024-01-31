James O'Keefe Had a 'Date' With WH Official Who Spilled Some Beans About Joe and Kamala

James O'Keefe has another undercover video out, and in this one, he's talking to somebody described as a "cybersecurity policy analyst and Foreign affairs Desk Officer in the Executive Office at the White House" under President Biden.

O'Keefe said the video he posted was the result of putting on a fairly weak disguise and going on a "date" with the WH subject in question:

DOUBLE DARE: What are the odds someone who works in the current White House recognizes me ‘on a date’ if I just spray paint my hair and wear big eyeglasses? 🤔 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 29, 2024

Judging by the following video O'Keefe posted, the answer to that was "you'd get the story," because the White House cyber guy wasn't afraid to dish:

BREAKING VIDEO: Top White House Cyber Official tells O’Keefe in Disguise “they can't say it publicly” the White House wants to replace Kamala Harris and Confirms President @JoeBiden mental decline: “Biden is definitely slowing down.”



“I'm just telling you what I've heard…… pic.twitter.com/75Wdw03DHs — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 31, 2024

Here's O'Keefe's full post:

BREAKING VIDEO: Top White House Cyber Official tells O’Keefe in Disguise “they can't say it publicly” the White House wants to replace Kamala Harris and Confirms President @JoeBiden mental decline: “Biden is definitely slowing down.” “I'm just telling you what I've heard… they’re really concerned about it” …“I think they need to get rid of him or her.” “But no one in modern history has ever said, like, ‘We're not going to renominate the president for a second term.’” Charlie Kraiger @CharlieKraiger, a Cybersecurity policy analyst and Foreign affairs Desk Officer in the Executive Office at the White House, tells O’Keefe “I had a meeting with Michelle Obama @michelleobama …. Someone asked her, ‘Will you ever run for office?’ And she said, ‘No’ Empathically.” She was like, ‘I've seen all this shit my husband has had to go through and that does not interest me.’ “ @VP @KamalaHarris hemorrhages black staff. She can't keep black staff. They quit on her en masse” “She will be the vice president nominee. There was a debate about removing her from the ticket, but sadly they didn’t, she's not popular, but you can’t remove the first black lady to be vice president from the Goddamn presidential ticket. Like what kind of message are you going to send to like African-American voters…People would be like, "What the fuck?” Like she's a woman and she's multiracial.”

It's anybody's guess when it comes to how much the guy said to impress and what's really going on, but none of what he said would be surprising considering what we've already seen for these past three years.

He’s so excited to tell you too! 🤭 — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) January 31, 2024

Pro tip: If you are a gay man who works for the White House + your date just cant hear enough about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, you are being James O’Keefe’d



It always amazes me how willing these suckers are to talk. You work for the WHITE HOUSE Cyber team & are just spilling… https://t.co/jzcJkTApdd — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) January 31, 2024

This is yet another indication that the country is NOT in the best of hands.

Trying to impress James on "date".



These self important dudes are all alike. — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) January 31, 2024

If a dude who works for White House cybersecurity is willing to spill small secrets for free dinner & a drink… what is he willing to disclose for vast sums of money?



This clown is a national security risk. https://t.co/zAl6VJUfwB — Always Right (@Right_NeverLeft) January 31, 2024

That's certainly a concern worth taking seriously.

I have very good cause to believe that the comments attributed to Michelle Obama are 100% true based on my own solid source on that subject.



She has no interest in returning to the life they lived from 2009-2016. — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) January 31, 2024

We'll find out in the next few months!

***

