OUCH! Gov. Ron DeSantis Had a 4-Letter Word Buzzkill for Biden After He Said 'We Can Win Florida'

President Biden was in South Florida yesterday for a fundraiser, and he received a special welcome... from Trump supporters:

Trump supporters alongside Biden motorcade route Palm Beach Florida pic.twitter.com/LTxYINiWXQ — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) January 31, 2024

At the fundraiser, Biden reportedly said this to Dem donors (who might even have been chuckling to themselves along with everybody else):

BIDEN TELLS DONORS: WE CAN WIN FLORIDA - BBG — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) January 31, 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis needed just four letters to throw cold water on Biden, who probably doesn't even believe what he said:

Yeah, the odds that Biden takes Florida (assuming he's even the Dem nominee by the time November rolls around).

Dems are practically non-existent in Florida so how does Biden plan to win there? — GAgirl1967❤️🖤 wishes y’all a blessed 2024! (@Tamzilla_52) January 31, 2024

Biden's not even currently leading in any of these seven swing states:

New Bloomberg/@MorningConsult poll of Trump-Biden - RFK-West-Stein matchup in swing states:



• North Carolina: Trump +13

• Nevada: Trump +12

• Wisconsin: Trump +8

• Arizona: Trump +8

• Georgia: Trump +7

• Michigan: Trump +6

• Pennsylvania: Trump +3 https://t.co/4yy6IMYnE2 pic.twitter.com/UNAVe2dCHx — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) January 31, 2024

Biden trails in all swing states, and Florida used to be considered one but is not solidly in the red category.

I love the simplicity of this post. https://t.co/gfM7pjVMxA — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) January 31, 2024

"Brevity is the soul of wit," and all that.

Then he shouted incoherently and wandered aimlessly. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 31, 2024

LOL. That goes without saying.

***

