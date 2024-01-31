OUCH! Gov. Ron DeSantis Had a 4-Letter Word Buzzkill for Biden After He Said 'We Can Win Florida'

Swing State Poll Spells Bad News for Biden: Six of Seven Swing States...
Doug P.  |  3:40 PM on January 31, 2024
Twitchy

President Biden was in South Florida yesterday for a fundraiser, and he received a special welcome... from Trump supporters: 

At the fundraiser, Biden reportedly said this to Dem donors (who might even have been chuckling to themselves along with everybody else):

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis needed just four letters to throw cold water on Biden, who probably doesn't even believe what he said: 

Yeah, the odds that Biden takes Florida (assuming he's even the Dem nominee by the time November rolls around).

Biden's not even currently leading in any of these seven swing states:

Biden trails in all swing states, and Florida used to be considered one but is not solidly in the red category.

"Brevity is the soul of wit," and all that.

LOL. That goes without saying.

*** 

