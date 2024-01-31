ANOTHER Shocker! Oregon's Dem Governor Declares Emergency Over Policies Dems Support

Swing State Poll Spells Bad News for Biden: Six of Seven Swing States...
Doug P.  |  3:50 PM on January 31, 2024
Artist Angie

Another reason not to vote for Democrats just dropped.

How it started:

Oregon paved the way as the first state to decriminalize drug use, passing Measure 110 in 2020. Instead of incarcerating drug users, the measure focused on addiction and recovery, with Portland police officers hand out citations for public drug use. People can have a chance for treatment and have their fines waived if they contact specific rehabilitation services, but calling that hotline is voluntary. 

And without further adieu, here's how it's going: 

Are these people really that stupid or do they just not care because implementing their leftist agendas that will lead to disaster takes precedence over anything and everything else? Yeah, that was a redundant question.

Right!?

And way too many voters fall for the "vote for more Democrats to fix the problems Democrats created" spin over and over again.

The key word there is "sane." Also, they can thank Biden's open border for making the fentanyl problem much worse. On top of it all, these leftist Dems will learn no lessons:

Now, the state, county and city have all declared a fentanyl state of emergency, and the state now appears to be taking a new approach to address the opioid crisis plaguing its largest city. The 90-day emergency order for fentanyl use issued by Gov. Tina Kotek establishes a command center and more coordination between emergency management and health services. 

Progressives running a "command center" is what caused this in the first place and rest assured the "solution" will only make things worse. Because they care so much.

They'll pour gasoline on the fire to put it out.

