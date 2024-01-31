ANOTHER Shocker! Oregon's Dem Governor Declares Emergency Over Policies Dems Support

Another reason not to vote for Democrats just dropped.

How it started:

Oregon paved the way as the first state to decriminalize drug use, passing Measure 110 in 2020. Instead of incarcerating drug users, the measure focused on addiction and recovery, with Portland police officers hand out citations for public drug use. People can have a chance for treatment and have their fines waived if they contact specific rehabilitation services, but calling that hotline is voluntary.

And without further adieu, here's how it's going:

The governor of Oregon has declared an emergency in the city of Portland a few years after the state became the first in the nation to largely decriminalize drug use. https://t.co/vsixZyEPSY — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 31, 2024

Are these people really that stupid or do they just not care because implementing their leftist agendas that will lead to disaster takes precedence over anything and everything else? Yeah, that was a redundant question.

Who could have seen that coming? — #ReadPastTheHeadline 🇮🇱 (@PeterDeGiglio) January 31, 2024

Right!?

"We don't solve problems. We create problems. Then we blame you for it, use your taxes to fix it, and when it's not fixed, we blame you again." - Democrats — Department Of Injustice (@DepartmentOfIn7) January 31, 2024

And way too many voters fall for the "vote for more Democrats to fix the problems Democrats created" spin over and over again.

Any sane person could have seen this coming and predicted the outcome 🤦🏼 https://t.co/2MkcQea24e — SAVEAUSTINTX (@saveaustintx) January 31, 2024

The key word there is "sane." Also, they can thank Biden's open border for making the fentanyl problem much worse. On top of it all, these leftist Dems will learn no lessons:

Now, the state, county and city have all declared a fentanyl state of emergency, and the state now appears to be taking a new approach to address the opioid crisis plaguing its largest city. The 90-day emergency order for fentanyl use issued by Gov. Tina Kotek establishes a command center and more coordination between emergency management and health services.

Progressives running a "command center" is what caused this in the first place and rest assured the "solution" will only make things worse. Because they care so much.

I love arsonists who show up to fight the fire they started. — TWEETO BANDITO (@DjptrsnMana) January 31, 2024

They'll pour gasoline on the fire to put it out.

***

