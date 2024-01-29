OOPS! Joy Reid's 'Hot Mic Incident' About Biden Differs From MSNBC's Usual Hackery (She Apologized)

Elmo From 'Sesame Street' Checks in to See How Everyone Is Doing
Doug P.  |  10:20 PM on January 29, 2024
Meme screenshot

After three U.S. service members were killed in Jordan (and more than a dozen others injured) after a drone strike from Iran-backed terrorists, the Biden White House said they would respond "at a time and in a manner of our choosing":

With the Biden White House, that may well mean they'll respond after they figure out how to blame Trump and climate change for the attack.

Meanwhile, MSNBC's Joy Reid, who works for a cable net that never misses an opportunity to provide a positive spin on behalf of Biden and the Democrats, covered the story but said something she didn't think her viewers could hear -- except it was:

What's said behind the scenes doesn't always match the BS the pro-Biden MSNBC crowd is pitching on-air. 

What’s even funnier is that Reid later apologized for the language but what's most glaring is that it's clear these MSNBC hacks know Biden’s a disaster but have to keep carrying his water on the air.

Reid apologized for the language but everybody knows what she was really sorry about.

Now and then the truth is accidentally told on MSNBC. But not often.

*** 

