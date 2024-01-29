OOPS! Joy Reid's 'Hot Mic Incident' About Biden Differs From MSNBC's Usual Hackery (She Apologized)

After three U.S. service members were killed in Jordan (and more than a dozen others injured) after a drone strike from Iran-backed terrorists, the Biden White House said they would respond "at a time and in a manner of our choosing":

Today, I was briefed by members of my national security team in the Situation Room on the latest developments regarding the attack on U.S. service members in northeastern Jordan.



As I've said, we'll hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing. pic.twitter.com/pLScFuXjk2 — President Biden (@POTUS) January 29, 2024

With the Biden White House, that may well mean they'll respond after they figure out how to blame Trump and climate change for the attack.

Meanwhile, MSNBC's Joy Reid, who works for a cable net that never misses an opportunity to provide a positive spin on behalf of Biden and the Democrats, covered the story but said something she didn't think her viewers could hear -- except it was:

Joy Reid on MSNBC had a little hot mic incident🤭 pic.twitter.com/IcylvEs3Jv — Steven💙💛 (@OP_StevenS) January 30, 2024

Joy Reid caught on a hot mic calling out Biden for "starting another f**king war"



Out of all the stuff she’s done, this is both the most sane thing she’s ever said AND the most likely to get her into real trouble with her bosses at MSNBC. 🧐pic.twitter.com/NroB1USkGh — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 30, 2024

What's said behind the scenes doesn't always match the BS the pro-Biden MSNBC crowd is pitching on-air.

So they don’t like him either, just a bunch of paid actors — 🔱 💃 (@BingHudson86) January 30, 2024

What’s even funnier is that Reid later apologized for the language but what's most glaring is that it's clear these MSNBC hacks know Biden’s a disaster but have to keep carrying his water on the air.

Reid apologized for the language but everybody knows what she was really sorry about.

Both my husband and I looked at each other! "Did she just say?" "Yep."

And she ain't wrong. — Beth Hayer 🇨🇦 (@bethernet) January 30, 2024

Tell us how you really feel Joy Reid. Paid liar. 🙌 https://t.co/wFawVNSQh4 — MO (@MOGameOver) January 30, 2024

🤣🤣🤣 when your own throw you under the bus https://t.co/P5pDFur29d — Tahir 🇺🇸 (@beemerx6m) January 30, 2024

Now and then the truth is accidentally told on MSNBC. But not often.

***

