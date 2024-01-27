Snopes Got Nuked So Hard for Their 'False' Rating About Biden's Hard Hat They Changed It to 'True'

Earlier this week, Sen. Amy Klobuchar tweeted a completely genuine (cue eye roll) photo of herself with President Biden in Wisconsin. Biden was wearing a hard hat and it caught plenty of attention:
Nothing like having a beer with some great union workers and yes, that would be @JoeBiden in Superior, Wisconsin. @AFLCIO pic.twitter.com/caMGiRXjPe— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 25, 2024
It was pointed out that the president they try so hard to portray as "working class Joe" had the hard hat on backward:
pwned. What an embarrassment. They are laughing at him. pic.twitter.com/m0Mc3juBkK— Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) January 26, 2024
As we told you earlier today, the so-called "fact-checkers" at Snopes tried to come to the rescue by ruling claims that Biden was wearing the hard hat backward as "false."
Snopes fact-check: "Biden wore a hard hat backwards" is misinformation— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 27, 2024
Who are you going to believe:
Snopes or your lying eyes? pic.twitter.com/p30Qu0uWlY
Their fact-check got fact-checked, and since then @Oilfield_Rando has helped even more with a simple video. Maybe Snopes should have consulted him before embarrassing themselves again:
Hi @snopes here’s an explainer on hard hats pic.twitter.com/qiH328nfSw— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 27, 2024
They tried.
This is a perfect explainer.— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) January 27, 2024
The people defending Joe are the same who don't understand why anyone would need a truck.
Remember them? https://t.co/0PkWdYd6VK
Recommended
Then, after getting ratioed into the sun, guess what happened next at Snopes:
BREAKING: @snopes wears credibility backwards: pic.twitter.com/PWStY1XI9X— NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) January 27, 2024
HAHAHA! "Fact-checker," y'all.
Snopes changed Joe Biden backwards hard hat to TRUE— Brendan (@BrendanMcInnis) January 27, 2024
We did it, X! 😆👍 pic.twitter.com/7QWawpeKNz
They just changed it! pic.twitter.com/rpsUgRGYXp— HBX 16 (@BauxV16) January 27, 2024
It's so on-brand for these "fact-checkers" to issue a ruling first and then be informed about the facts later.
Wonder how many other "fact checks" would fall apart in the face of similar scrutiny.....— Rabid Jackalope (@Rabid_jackalowp) January 27, 2024
Perfect.
***
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member