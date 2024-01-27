Snopes Got Nuked So Hard for Their 'False' Rating About Biden's Hard Hat They Changed It to 'True'

Artist Billy Bragg Advocates For Censorship of Children's Books and Encounters a Scathing...
Doug P.  |  4:15 PM on January 27, 2024
Meme

Earlier this week, Sen. Amy Klobuchar tweeted a completely genuine (cue eye roll) photo of herself with President Biden in Wisconsin. Biden was wearing a hard hat and it caught plenty of attention:

It was pointed out that the president they try so hard to portray as "working class Joe" had the hard hat on backward:

As we told you earlier today, the so-called "fact-checkers" at Snopes tried to come to the rescue by ruling claims that Biden was wearing the hard hat backward as "false." 

Their fact-check got fact-checked, and since then @Oilfield_Rando has helped even more with a simple video. Maybe Snopes should have consulted him before embarrassing themselves again: 

They tried.

Then, after getting ratioed into the sun, guess what happened next at Snopes:

HAHAHA! "Fact-checker," y'all.

It's so on-brand for these "fact-checkers" to issue a ruling first and then be informed about the facts later.

Perfect.

*** 

