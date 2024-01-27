Snopes Got Nuked So Hard for Their 'False' Rating About Biden's Hard Hat They Changed It to 'True'

Earlier this week, Sen. Amy Klobuchar tweeted a completely genuine (cue eye roll) photo of herself with President Biden in Wisconsin. Biden was wearing a hard hat and it caught plenty of attention:

Nothing like having a beer with some great union workers and ⁦yes, that would be @JoeBiden⁩ in Superior, Wisconsin. ⁦@AFLCIO⁩ pic.twitter.com/caMGiRXjPe — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 25, 2024

It was pointed out that the president they try so hard to portray as "working class Joe" had the hard hat on backward:

pwned. What an embarrassment. They are laughing at him. pic.twitter.com/m0Mc3juBkK — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) January 26, 2024

As we told you earlier today, the so-called "fact-checkers" at Snopes tried to come to the rescue by ruling claims that Biden was wearing the hard hat backward as "false."

Snopes fact-check: "Biden wore a hard hat backwards" is misinformation



Who are you going to believe:

Snopes or your lying eyes? pic.twitter.com/p30Qu0uWlY — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 27, 2024

Their fact-check got fact-checked, and since then @Oilfield_Rando has helped even more with a simple video. Maybe Snopes should have consulted him before embarrassing themselves again:

Hi @snopes here’s an explainer on hard hats pic.twitter.com/qiH328nfSw — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 27, 2024

They tried.

This is a perfect explainer.



The people defending Joe are the same who don't understand why anyone would need a truck.

Remember them? https://t.co/0PkWdYd6VK — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) January 27, 2024

Then, after getting ratioed into the sun, guess what happened next at Snopes:

HAHAHA! "Fact-checker," y'all.

Snopes changed Joe Biden backwards hard hat to TRUE

We did it, X! 😆👍 pic.twitter.com/7QWawpeKNz — Brendan (@BrendanMcInnis) January 27, 2024

They just changed it! pic.twitter.com/rpsUgRGYXp — HBX 16 (@BauxV16) January 27, 2024

It's so on-brand for these "fact-checkers" to issue a ruling first and then be informed about the facts later.

Wonder how many other "fact checks" would fall apart in the face of similar scrutiny..... — Rabid Jackalope (@Rabid_jackalowp) January 27, 2024

Perfect.

***

