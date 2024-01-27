Clay Travis Steps Up to Help Lefty Actress Raise Funds (But She WON'T Like the Special Request)

Earlier this week, Dem activist and actress Alyssa Milano caught all sorts of attention on social media for asking her social media followers to donate money for her son's baseball team's trip:

Advertisement

My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here:https://t.co/PMV9aEFnou — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 25, 2024

The mockery was swift to come considering Milano is reportedly a multi-millionaire who is married to a Hollywood agent.

Bipartisanship is rare these days, but Clay Travis was spotted making a generous donation to help Milano through these difficult economic times, but there's a catch (we'll get to that in a second):

.@ClayTravis stepping up to help @Alyssa_Milano as she feels the impact of Bidenomics. — Mayor Trent Staggs (@MayorStaggs) January 27, 2024

The condition of the donation? Here it is:

Hey ⁦@Alyssa_Milano⁩ since you couldn’t afford to pay for your son’s baseball team to travel to Cooperstown, I just paid off the rest of the Go Fund Me so they could make the trip. Only request is the team play the tourney in MAGA hats. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/j2TAddYNwo — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 27, 2024

OK, now that's hilarious.

That is the greatest troll ever! Kudos @ClayTravis — Brust (@dbrust1030) January 27, 2024

Well done Clay! I hope she doesn't refuse it now.😂✌️😂 — Chris Pressley 🇺🇲 (@sparty8607) January 27, 2024

Awesome for the kids and ultimate troll to her! — MoSmith (@MoSmithHMC) January 27, 2024

It's a win/win for everybody!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!