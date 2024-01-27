Clay Travis Steps Up to Help Lefty Actress Raise Funds (But She WON'T Like the Special Request)

That's Gonna Leave a Mark: Megyn Kelly DROPS Feminists Whining About Barbie With...
Doug P.  |  1:05 PM on January 27, 2024
AngieArtist

Earlier this week, Dem activist and actress Alyssa Milano caught all sorts of attention on social media for asking her social media followers to donate money for her son's baseball team's trip: 

The mockery was swift to come considering Milano is reportedly a multi-millionaire who is married to a Hollywood agent. 

Bipartisanship is rare these days, but Clay Travis was spotted making a generous donation to help Milano through these difficult economic times, but there's a catch (we'll get to that in a second):

The condition of the donation? Here it is:

OK, now that's hilarious.

It's a win/win for everybody!

*** 

