Somebody's Going to Jail for Defying a Congressional Subpoena (No, NOT Him)

Hey, look at this! Somebody who defied a congressional subpoena is going to do some jail time.

That person's name is not Hunter Biden.

A former Trump adviser will serve time thanks to Biden's Justice Department that they would like you to believe is totally non-weaponized:

Advertisement

BREAKING: President Trump's former trade advisor Peter Navarro has been sentenced to four months in jail after being prosecuted by Biden's DOJ for defying a subpoena from the sham January 6 committee. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 25, 2024

From Fox News:

Peter Navarro, who served in the White House under former President Donald Trump, was sentenced Thursday for flouting a House Jan. 6 committee subpoena. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sentenced Navarro to four months in prison and ordered him to pay a fine of $9,500. That's two months shorter than the six prosecutors had sought, but Mehta drastically reduced the whopping $200,000 fine sought by the Justice Department.

Navarro's going to jail while the president's son also defied a congressional subpoena and even showed up for a video-op stunt during a House hearing and he's still walking free (now Hunter says he'll comply soon).

Biden's latest political prisoner. How many more of us will be jailed under his regime of terror? — @amuse (@amuse) January 25, 2024

But Hunter is still walking free? This entire administration is an abomination. — Tony Gouveia (@OriginalGouveia) January 25, 2024

This administration is a disaster for America on multiple levels.

The same people who cheered Hunter Biden defying a subpoena will also cheer this sentence. https://t.co/t3fdpJt99v — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 25, 2024

Meanwhile, Hunter walks out on a hearing like he owns the place and is still free. Two-tiered justice. https://t.co/89wkECvU21 — Stormy Sunset 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@stormysunset97) January 25, 2024

Meanwhile Hunter can walk out of Congressional hearing and refuse to show up for a another Congressional hearing because he’s a Biden and a Democrat and laws simply don’t apply to Democrats https://t.co/ahAVZZhnVq — Harry (@harrytpk) January 25, 2024

But Merrick Garland says the DOJ applies the law equally, which is an utterly laughable claim.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!