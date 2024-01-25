Somebody's Going to Jail for Defying a Congressional Subpoena (No, NOT Him)

Mass Shooting in Illinois Ends in Suicide in Texas - Gains Nearly NO...
Doug P.  |  2:32 PM on January 25, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Hey, look at this! Somebody who defied a congressional subpoena is going to do some jail time.

That person's name is not Hunter Biden.

A former Trump adviser will serve time thanks to Biden's Justice Department that they would like you to believe is totally non-weaponized: 

From Fox News:

Peter Navarro, who served in the White House under former President Donald Trump, was sentenced Thursday for flouting a House Jan. 6 committee subpoena. 

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sentenced Navarro to four months in prison and ordered him to pay a fine of $9,500. 

That's two months shorter than the six prosecutors had sought, but Mehta drastically reduced the whopping $200,000 fine sought by the Justice Department. 

Navarro's going to jail while the president's son also defied a congressional subpoena and even showed up for a video-op stunt during a House hearing and he's still walking free (now Hunter says he'll comply soon). 

This administration is a disaster for America on multiple levels. 

But Merrick Garland says the DOJ applies the law equally, which is an utterly laughable claim.

*** 

