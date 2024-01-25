'Maybe Bidenomics Isn't So Bad': Here's Where to Send Charitable Donations for Laid Off Journos

Of all the frustrating things about the field of mainstream "journalism," it's that so many who work in the industry don't (or refuse to) recognize how the media has been digging its own credibility grave for many years, and now the effects are starting to be felt.

Now we seem to have arrived at step 2: Soliciting donations

I am so angry.



I am very much in the beginning stages of putting together an LA mutual aid network for journalists who have been laid off.



If you want to help, DM me. If you need support, DM me. It's going to take a minute to get this ready, but we see you. https://t.co/P3xDWpFbah — Emily Elena Dugdale (@eedugdale) January 23, 2024

Introducing the LA Journalists' Mutual Aid Network!



If you want to help support recently laid off journalists with $$$, a job, or professional skills, please fill out the form below. My venmo is @eedugdale. Please share!https://t.co/znYmgJqghJ https://t.co/c4PwRP22Gk — Emily Elena Dugdale (@eedugdale) January 25, 2024

Hey, this is a great idea. Here's an outline for setting up a mutual aid network for journalists impacted by layoffs. DM me if you have questions. I organized one for Gannett in 2022. https://t.co/DRmz5iLjfb — Kati Kokal (@katikokal) January 23, 2024

How long until this becomes a two-minute commercial with an 800 number?

Now we can't get the song "In the Arms of an Angel" out of our heads.

Hey, remember the people who wanted to put you in a camp and take your kids away because you didn't get a shot they wanted to make you get?



Yeah, they're asking for money. https://t.co/MvvTFWzQcI — KelinciHutan 🇺🇲 🇦🇲 🇮🇩 (@KelinciHutan) January 25, 2024

Donating a note that says "learn to code" would probably not be well received.

Please, if you can help a journalist learn to code. Anything helps. https://t.co/pcY0s9DlVt — Orb (@InfiniteOrb) January 25, 2024

Maybe Bidenomics isn't so bad. It's got journalists e-begging for money. https://t.co/4jufvehiL7 — The Libertarian Trap (@LibertarianTrap) January 25, 2024

Another "Bidenomics" success story!

Just imagine the L.A. Times article if Trump laid off employees and then they started asking for charitable donations.

***

