How 'Bout YOU Change? Irish Muslim Woman Demonstrates 'Multiculturalism' Failure in 25 Sec...
Chaya Raichik Claps Back at Another NBC News Reporter Doing a Hit Piece
Charles Payne Has Had Quite Enough of Biden Treating MAGA as Less Than...
Kari Lake Reveals Second Bribery Attempt
Oh Look, Adam Schiff is Lying Again: Schiff Launches Media Disinformation Campaign on...
Alabama Inmate Set to be the First Man Executed Via Nitrogen Gas
Sit DOWN! Hillary Clinton Slams 'Election Deniers' Unless SHE (or any Dem) Does...
Kurt Schlichter Goes THERE Dropping Beto O'Rourke for Demanding Biden and the Feds...
Amazon Prime's 'Hazbin Hotel' Makes Satan the Victim and Protagonist
Mass Shooting in Illinois Ends in Suicide in Texas - Gains Nearly NO...
Hold the LINE! List of States Standing With Texas and AGAINST Biden Over...
Somebody's Going to Jail for Defying a Congressional Subpoena (No, NOT Him)
MSNBC's Joy Reid Spends Several Minutes Ranting About How Trump Is Just Like...
Are We NOT Doing Phrasing Anymore?! This Nikki Haley Headline Is SUCH a...

'Maybe Bidenomics Isn't So Bad': Here's Where to Send Charitable Donations for Laid Off Journos

Doug P.  |  4:47 PM on January 25, 2024
meme

Of all the frustrating things about the field of mainstream "journalism," it's that so many who work in the industry don't (or refuse to) recognize how the media has been digging its own credibility grave for many years, and now the effects are starting to be felt. 

Advertisement

Now we seem to have arrived at step 2: Soliciting donations

How long until this becomes a two-minute commercial with an 800 number?

Now we can't get the song "In the Arms of an Angel" out of our heads.

Recommended

How 'Bout YOU Change? Irish Muslim Woman Demonstrates 'Multiculturalism' Failure in 25 Seconds (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Donating a note that says "learn to code" would probably not be well received.

Another "Bidenomics" success story!

Just imagine the L.A. Times article if Trump laid off employees and then they started asking for charitable donations. 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How 'Bout YOU Change? Irish Muslim Woman Demonstrates 'Multiculturalism' Failure in 25 Seconds (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Chaya Raichik Claps Back at Another NBC News Reporter Doing a Hit Piece
Brett T.
Charles Payne Has Had Quite Enough of Biden Treating MAGA as Less Than American (WATCH)
RickRobinson
BOMBSHELL Thread Shows How Far-Left US Gov Employees Conspired to Subvert Trump in 2020 (Screenshots)
Sam J.
Kurt Schlichter Goes THERE Dropping Beto O'Rourke for Demanding Biden and the Feds Punish Gov. Abbott
Sam J.
Mass Shooting in Illinois Ends in Suicide in Texas - Gains Nearly NO Attention in the Media
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
How 'Bout YOU Change? Irish Muslim Woman Demonstrates 'Multiculturalism' Failure in 25 Seconds (Watch) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement