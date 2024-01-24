OUCH! Martha MacCallum NOT Buying John Kirby's BS Spin on Biden's Open Border (and MORE)

After spending nearly three years insisting that the U.S. southern border is "secure," the White House seems to have recognized they needed to change the spin after it became abundantly clear that's not the case.

Just like that, the new White House approach went from "the border is secure" to "the border hasn't been secure in ten years" -- an obvious attempt to blame Biden's predecessor(s).

The Biden WH has increasingly been bringing out John Kirby to try and put frosting on the bovine droppings this administration tries to pass off as honest answers to give Karine Jean-Pierre an occasional break from shoveling BS. It didn't go so well for Kirby when Fox News' Martha MacCallum wasn't buying what he was trying to sell:

WATCH: @marthamaccallum repeatedly holds John Kirby's feet to the fire over Biden's border failures and is left STUNNED by some of his answers. pic.twitter.com/fnXuywWXEL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 24, 2024

As usual, reality tells a different story than the one this administration keeps pushing.

@marthamaccallum did a great job in that interview. All the journalists should be that graciously tenacious. — bbuckley (@bbuckley88) January 24, 2024

Baghdad John… — rick klunk (@rick_klunk) January 24, 2024

Pretty much. Imagine your job being tasked with trying to put a positive spin on the train wreck that is the Biden administration.

MacCallum did something similar when she interviewed Dem Sen. Chris Coons, and she even brought up Biden's own words during a Democrat presidential debate in 2019:

Biden campaign co-chair Chris Coons: "It is not Pres. Biden's priority to increase the flow of people into the United States!"



Martha MacCallum: "Well that's what he said in the debate..." pic.twitter.com/j3ywwk9SZs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 24, 2024

Yep, that's what Biden said:

Biden's open border is intentional and the Democrats can't be allowed to lie their way out of what everybody has seen with their own eyes.

