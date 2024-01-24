NBC News Publishes Its Hit Piece on ‘Far-Right Influencer’ Chaya Raichik
OUCH! Martha MacCallum NOT Buying John Kirby's BS Spin on Biden's Open Border (and MORE)

Doug P.  |  5:14 PM on January 24, 2024
Meme screenshot

After spending nearly three years insisting that the U.S. southern border is "secure," the White House seems to have recognized they needed to change the spin after it became abundantly clear that's not the case.

Just like that, the new White House approach went from "the border is secure" to "the border hasn't been secure in ten years" -- an obvious attempt to blame Biden's predecessor(s). 

The Biden WH has increasingly been bringing out John Kirby to try and put frosting on the bovine droppings this administration tries to pass off as honest answers to give Karine Jean-Pierre an occasional break from shoveling BS. It didn't go so well for Kirby when Fox News' Martha MacCallum wasn't buying what he was trying to sell:

As usual, reality tells a different story than the one this administration keeps pushing.

Pretty much. Imagine your job being tasked with trying to put a positive spin on the train wreck that is the Biden administration.

MacCallum did something similar when she interviewed Dem Sen. Chris Coons, and she even brought up Biden's own words during a Democrat presidential debate in 2019:

Yep, that's what Biden said:
 

Biden's open border is intentional and the Democrats can't be allowed to lie their way out of what everybody has seen with their own eyes.

*** 

