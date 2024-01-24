'So Oppressed!' Kamala Harris Tells Katie Couric What She's Got Her Team Working to Fix

Fox News Loathes Biden, Democrats Love Nikki Haley, and Kari Lake Hates Bribes
Doug P.  |  2:11 PM on January 24, 2024
Meme screenshot

The economy is still sputtering no matter how much gaslighting comes out of the Biden White House and the border is being overrun. Vice President Kamala Harris was once named this administration's border czar but not surprisingly she doesn't go there.

However, Harris was overheard telling Katie Couric about a problem that she's got her team working on: 

Well, at least Harris has her people handling the top priorities!

You can't make this stuff up!

Here's Harris' answer to a question about Biden's open border. It's pretty amazing how she acts like this White House is a helpless bystander three years into this administration:

And that "solution" will no doubt end up as "what can be, unburdened by what has been."

This bunch only knows how to break things, make everything worse and either call it progress or blame Republicans.

*** 

