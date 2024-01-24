'So Oppressed!' Kamala Harris Tells Katie Couric What She's Got Her Team Working to Fix

The economy is still sputtering no matter how much gaslighting comes out of the Biden White House and the border is being overrun. Vice President Kamala Harris was once named this administration's border czar but not surprisingly she doesn't go there.

However, Harris was overheard telling Katie Couric about a problem that she's got her team working on:

Kamala Harris says she has repeatedly told her team to address her incorrect height on her Wikipedia page: "It's like literally, they just want to make us smaller" pic.twitter.com/hRwVNLRaDG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 24, 2024

Well, at least Harris has her people handling the top priorities!

This is what occupies the Veep’s bandwidth: https://t.co/P3tahQoBSe — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 24, 2024

You can't make this stuff up!

Tackling the important issues. — Steve R. (@steverosen1235) January 24, 2024

She’s so oppressed. 🤦‍♂️ — Intelligent Thoughts (@Intellthoughts) January 24, 2024

Here's Harris' answer to a question about Biden's open border. It's pretty amazing how she acts like this White House is a helpless bystander three years into this administration:

"Have you done enough [to address the border crisis]?"



KAMALA: *deep breath* "There's no question that our immigration system is broken and it needs to be fixed. And as with any problem, then leaders will participate, true leaders, in the solution." pic.twitter.com/p0GIgcz2Mn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 24, 2024

And that "solution" will no doubt end up as "what can be, unburdened by what has been."

It’s been 3 years since this administration was sworn in



3 years



Stop telling us it needs to be fixed and actually fix it — Lord MacMeans (@SMacMeans) January 24, 2024

This bunch only knows how to break things, make everything worse and either call it progress or blame Republicans.

