Here's Hillary Clinton's Trump Allegation (Don't Get Sucked Into the MASSIVE Black Hole of Irony)

Doug P.  |  9:10 PM on January 22, 2024
Screenshot of meme

As the November election approaches and it's looking like the race could be another Biden/Trump rematch, about a week ago the DNC found it necessary to make a pitch for the current president that might have hit Hillary Clinton a little too hard:

OUCH!

But Hillary's still going to fight on behalf of getting Biden reelected, even if it means making claims that will set new irony records. Like this one: 

Yikes... seriously!?

Somebody hand that woman a mirror!

The Clintons certainly hope that nobody knows anything about... the Clintons.

Yeah. Yep. That's what she said.

The irony and projection are thicker than the Earth's mantle.

To do what the Clintons do, let's just say self-awareness is not a job requirement.

*** 

