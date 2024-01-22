Here's Hillary Clinton's Trump Allegation (Don't Get Sucked Into the MASSIVE Black Hole of Irony)

As the November election approaches and it's looking like the race could be another Biden/Trump rematch, about a week ago the DNC found it necessary to make a pitch for the current president that might have hit Hillary Clinton a little too hard:

.@JoeBiden is the only person who’s ever defeated Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/Jrz0tkTP8b — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) January 17, 2024

OUCH!

But Hillary's still going to fight on behalf of getting Biden reelected, even if it means making claims that will set new irony records. Like this one:

Siding with Trump means siding with autocrats worldwide who cash in their power for personal gain. https://t.co/Wohz4QQaQ9 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 22, 2024

Yikes... seriously!?

Somebody hand that woman a mirror!

do you know who YOU are? — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) January 23, 2024

The Clintons certainly hope that nobody knows anything about... the Clintons.

Sorry, but did she just say ‘cash in their power for personal gain? https://t.co/LTpAyCaMdP — David Moore (@belfastDGM) January 22, 2024

Yeah. Yep. That's what she said.

The irony of this tweet coming from you of all people … https://t.co/iMkoes10GK — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 22, 2024

The irony and projection are thicker than the Earth's mantle.

Like someone getting his son a gig with a Ukrainian oil company or with Chinese front companies. https://t.co/GhZsEa5qHs — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 22, 2024

Look who’s talking. 😂



You literally sided with autocrats worldwide to cash in for personal gain. Sit this one out bish! https://t.co/k4nakVyBcS — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) January 23, 2024

Hillary is widely regarded as an expert in autocrats cashing in their power for personal gain. https://t.co/oOt6RP6lQs — Billy Gribbin (@BillyGribbin) January 22, 2024

To do what the Clintons do, let's just say self-awareness is not a job requirement.

***

