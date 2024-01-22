'This You?' Corey A. DeAngelis and Others 'SCHOOL' Randi Weingarten Over Her School...
Right on Cue! Dems, Media Pivot to Sounding Alarm About Trump's Mental State

Doug P.  |  11:19 AM on January 22, 2024
meme

It's looking like Donald Trump is going to be the Republican nominee for president, and the predictable pivot is already starting to take place:

Really? Have they ever heard THEIR guy speak?

The Biden campaign and other Democrats know full well they can count on the media to run with whatever narrative they're trying to develop, which is the case here.

Dems say "jump" and the media respond "how high?"

The five-second clip was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by the Biden-Harris HQ account, which is run by Joe Biden's re-election campaign. In the footage, taken from conservative outlet Right Side Broadcasting Network, Trump comments: "You don't have to be a total genius, remain in Mexico, until you've..." at which point he becomes unintelligible for the final two seconds. The Biden-Harris HQ account wrote: "Trump slurs his words while ranting: In Mexico until [unintelligible]."

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
It sounded to us as well like Trump said "until you're vetted and everything" very fast. 

They're from the media and they're here to help... the Democrats.

