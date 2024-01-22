Right on Cue! Dems, Media Pivot to Sounding Alarm About Trump's Mental State

It's looking like Donald Trump is going to be the Republican nominee for president, and the predictable pivot is already starting to take place:

Trump slurs his words while ranting: In Mexico until [unintelligible] pic.twitter.com/IlGqfQdqMO — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) January 22, 2024

Really? Have they ever heard THEIR guy speak?

"until you are vetted and everything" — Jesse Spots (@JesseSpots) January 22, 2024

He clearly says “until you’re vetted and everything else” it’s not unintelligible or him slurring, that’s how he speaks https://t.co/8DFFxrlPVt — Hilarious Winton (@ElectricGround) January 22, 2024

The Biden campaign and other Democrats know full well they can count on the media to run with whatever narrative they're trying to develop, which is the case here.

A video that appears to show Donald Trump slurring his words is stoking concern.



🔗 - https://t.co/YOosGYyiWJ pic.twitter.com/NLO3htya9F — Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 22, 2024

Dems say "jump" and the media respond "how high?"

The five-second clip was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by the Biden-Harris HQ account, which is run by Joe Biden's re-election campaign. In the footage, taken from conservative outlet Right Side Broadcasting Network, Trump comments: "You don't have to be a total genius, remain in Mexico, until you've..." at which point he becomes unintelligible for the final two seconds. The Biden-Harris HQ account wrote: "Trump slurs his words while ranting: In Mexico until [unintelligible]."

It sounded to us as well like Trump said "until you're vetted and everything" very fast.

and cue the “old man trump” narrative from the media. right on time! https://t.co/XygrcnAlKi — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) January 22, 2024

How convenient. Not a mainstream issue yesterday. A headliner today. https://t.co/gPRyhBS0rX — C.A. Britt 🇺🇸 (@CoriBritt1) January 22, 2024

They're from the media and they're here to help... the Democrats.

