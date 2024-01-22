Bill Melugin Reminds Karine Jean-Pierre That Biden's Last Visit to the Border Was a Total Joke

Monday brought with it another Gaslight-a-Palooza in the White House briefing room with Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre flipping through her Big Book of Talking Points while claiming "the president has been clear" about everything.

One topic of discussion was the southern border, which Biden recently admitted is not secure but he tried to pin the blame on his predecessors.

Jean-Pierre was asked if Biden had any plans to go visit the mess his administration has created, and KJP claimed the president visited the border "recently." As usual, it depends on what your definition of "recently" is:

Reporter: "Does [Biden] have any plans to visit the southern border before the election?"



Jean-Pierre: "The president visited the border recently."



Reporter: "In January?!"



Jean-Pierre: "Well, yeah! That was a year ago! He's been there!" pic.twitter.com/jQz2vcJyOG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 22, 2024

Fox News' Bill Melugin had a reminder for KJP and everybody else that Biden shouldn't even bother because the first visit was a totally sanitized joke:

The President had a highly controlled visit to El Paso after the streets had been cleared out of migrants, he went to a migrant center that somehow didn’t have a single migrant in it, & he visited a port of entry instead of the river where the illegal crossings take place. He… https://t.co/xzhxQp5GuD — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 22, 2024

Here's that entire post:

The President had a highly controlled visit to El Paso after the streets had been cleared out of migrants, he went to a migrant center that somehow didn’t have a single migrant in it, & he visited a port of entry instead of the river where the illegal crossings take place. He didn’t even visit a Border Patrol station & he held no public remarks & took no questions.

It was a complete joke.

Biden didn't want to see the problem. He just wanted it to appear as if he did. — Patriotic Kitty 🇺🇸 (@Kittaene) January 22, 2024

They cleaned up the border for Biden's visit so well that maybe he actually believes there's not a crisis.

