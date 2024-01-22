30 Hours on Biden’s Open Border
UFC Champ vs. Liberal Reporters
Right on Cue! Dems, Media Pivot to Sounding Alarm About Trump's Mental State
'This You?' Corey A. DeAngelis and Others 'SCHOOL' Randi Weingarten Over Her School...
No, Karine Jean-Pierre, It's NOT a 'Constitutional Right'
NBC Sports Secretly Edits CJ Stroud Postgame Interview
Monday Morning Meme Madness
'That Is Not How It Works!' Charlie Kirk's Post About DeSantis Campaign Money...
Leave It to 'Vice' to Romanticize a Terrorist ... Meet the 'Handsome' Yemeni...
It's a Day Ending in -Y So Paul Krugman Is Once Again Giving...
Snarky Gavin Newsom Tries To Be Cute and Twitter Ravages Him
Some Were Good and Some Were Petty ... I Break Down the Reactions...
U.S. Central Command Issues Sad Update About Missing Navy Seals
Adam Kinzinger Releases PSA Begging New Hampshire Residents To 'Reject Trump' and It's...

Ana Navarro of 'The View' Celebrated DeSantis Dropping Out With a Bit of 'Election Denial'

Doug P.  |  12:48 PM on January 22, 2024
Meme screenshot

Yesterday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Sunday afternoon that he is suspending his 2024 presidential bid, just a few days short of New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation GOP primary. 

In a pre-recorded video posted on X, DeSantis announced the news and endorsed former President Donald Trump while throwing another punch in former Ambassador Nikki Haley's direction. 

"Nobody worked harder and we left it all out on the field," DeSantis said of his presidential campaign. "I can't ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don't have a clear path to victory," he admitted. "Accordingly, today I am suspending my campaign."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, "The View" featured its usual hot takes from their panelists.

Ana Navarro was particularly thrilled about DeSantis dropping out of the race, and does her claim (via @NickFondacars of Newsbusters & MRC) sound like a bit of the "election denial" that Democrats say is such a threat to democracy?

"Claimed without evidence" can be added to almost anything that's said on "The View" these days. 

We can't wait to see the mood on "The View" if Biden loses in November. 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'This You?' Corey A. DeAngelis and Others 'SCHOOL' Randi Weingarten Over Her School Funding Post
ArtistAngie
Right on Cue! Dems, Media Pivot to Sounding Alarm About Trump's Mental State
Doug P.
UFC Champ vs. Liberal Reporters
Twitchy Video
'That Is Not How It Works!' Charlie Kirk's Post About DeSantis Campaign Money Does Not Go Well
ArtistAngie
No, Karine Jean-Pierre, It's NOT a 'Constitutional Right'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement