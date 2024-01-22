Ana Navarro of 'The View' Celebrated DeSantis Dropping Out With a Bit of 'Election Denial'

Yesterday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Sunday afternoon that he is suspending his 2024 presidential bid, just a few days short of New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation GOP primary. In a pre-recorded video posted on X, DeSantis announced the news and endorsed former President Donald Trump while throwing another punch in former Ambassador Nikki Haley's direction. "Nobody worked harder and we left it all out on the field," DeSantis said of his presidential campaign. "I can't ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don't have a clear path to victory," he admitted. "Accordingly, today I am suspending my campaign."

Meanwhile, "The View" featured its usual hot takes from their panelists.

Ana Navarro was particularly thrilled about DeSantis dropping out of the race, and does her claim (via @NickFondacars of Newsbusters & MRC) sound like a bit of the "election denial" that Democrats say is such a threat to democracy?

Celebrating DeSantis bowing out of the race, Ana Navarro tried to downplay his 20-point victory in Florida. She claims, without evidence, that DeSantis "suppressed the black vote." pic.twitter.com/WGX9wozwu2 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 22, 2024

"Claimed without evidence" can be added to almost anything that's said on "The View" these days.

Ana Navarro is having a normal one today. pic.twitter.com/DrmcyHZQCK — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 22, 2024

We can't wait to see the mood on "The View" if Biden loses in November.

