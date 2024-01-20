Nothing to See Here, Just a Group of Men in Camo Moving Through AZ Many Miles North of the Border

It's an election year and President Biden is polling horribly on the issue of border security (and just about everything else for that matter), and you know what that means: Time to pretend to "do something" about the problem that was intentionally created:

Advertisement

President Biden says he's ready to make "massive changes" to secure the U.S-Mexico border. pic.twitter.com/xkZnXZwtKu — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 20, 2024

Naturally the Biden White House is going to try and tether Republicans to the mess they've made at the border:

President Biden says he is ready to make "massive changes" to border policy, challenging Speaker Johnson to join him in taking on the issue. https://t.co/Q8PX21P4YV — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 20, 2024

The House Republicans are considering impeaching Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas (Biden should be included for dereliction of duty for allowing what's tantamount to an invasion of the U.S.).

Fox News' Bill Melugin shared a disturbing video he obtained, and there are likely thousands and thousands more just like this:

NEW: A contact who was hunting in the hills near Gila Bend, AZ today sent me this video of a group of illegal immigrants all dressed in camouflage moving through the brush. Gila Bend is more than *70 miles* inland from the AZ border. They were deep into AZ without apprehension.… pic.twitter.com/9gVEKdieOW — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 20, 2024

The full post:

NEW: A contact who was hunting in the hills near Gila Bend, AZ today sent me this video of a group of illegal immigrants all dressed in camouflage moving through the brush. Gila Bend is more than *70 miles* inland from the AZ border. They were deep into AZ without apprehension. He reported it to Border Patrol. Unknown if they were later caught. This is about an hour southwest of Phoenix. This is what “gotaways” look like.

At some point, something incredibly bad is going to happen and it'll all be on Biden.

It’s an invasion. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) January 20, 2024

That's why Mayorkas shouldn't be the only one impeached over this.

They look like invading soldiers — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) January 20, 2024

In America, there are 2 million gotaways

That should put shivers down your spine

Atrocity waiting to happen — Danny Crane (@dannycranenc) January 20, 2024

The cartels are running our country. https://t.co/nTQ4oqQBpA — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) January 20, 2024

And the cartels are getting richer by the day thanks to Biden's open border.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!