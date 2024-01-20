The Unity President Again Reminds 2A Proponents They'd Need an F-16 to Take...
WATCH: Tucker Carlson: So … the Government Kinda Planted Those Pipe Bombs, Right?
Laci Peterson Case Potentially RE-OPENED: New Requests for DNA Testing
Alleged 'News' Site (and We Use That Term Loosely) Is Big Mad at...
The Democrats Have to be Scrambling to Replace Rambling Joe ... Here is...
Nikki Haley Accused of Cheating (and Diving Deep Into the Evidence)
The Time It Was Pete Buttigieg's Birthday and Joe Biden Made a Fool...
South Carolina Senator Tim Scott Will Endorse Donald Trump
We Did Nazi That Coming: Former British MP Calls for the Destruction of...
We Thought Geraldo Retired BUT He Has Thoughts on Iowa
TikTok Is Blasting These Videos to Children?
Heritage Foundation President Lets the World Economic Forum Know They Are the Problem
Jerry Seinfeld Isn't Playing The Woke Game
Betcha Didn't See THIS on the News --> NYC Police Officer Run Over...

Nothing to See Here, Just a Group of Men in Camo Moving Through AZ Many Miles North of the Border

Doug P.  |  10:26 AM on January 20, 2024
Harris screenshot meme

It's an election year and President Biden is polling horribly on the issue of border security (and just about everything else for that matter), and you know what that means: Time to pretend to "do something" about the problem that was intentionally created:

Advertisement

Naturally the Biden White House is going to try and tether Republicans to the mess they've made at the border:

The House Republicans are considering impeaching Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas (Biden should be included for dereliction of duty for allowing what's tantamount to an invasion of the U.S.).

Fox News' Bill Melugin shared a disturbing video he obtained, and there are likely thousands and thousands more just like this:

The full post:

NEW: A contact who was hunting in the hills near Gila Bend, AZ today sent me this video of a group of illegal immigrants all dressed in camouflage moving through the brush. Gila Bend is more than *70 miles* inland from the AZ border. They were deep into AZ without apprehension. He reported it to Border Patrol. Unknown if they were later caught. This is about an hour southwest of Phoenix. This is what “gotaways” look like.

Recommended

WATCH: Tucker Carlson: So … the Government Kinda Planted Those Pipe Bombs, Right?
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

At some point, something incredibly bad is going to happen and it'll all be on Biden.

That's why Mayorkas shouldn't be the only one impeached over this.

And the cartels are getting richer by the day thanks to Biden's open border.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Tucker Carlson: So … the Government Kinda Planted Those Pipe Bombs, Right?
Aaron Walker
The Unity President Again Reminds 2A Proponents They'd Need an F-16 to Take on the Government
Doug P.
Jerry Seinfeld Isn't Playing The Woke Game
Gordon K
Nikki Haley Accused of Cheating (and Diving Deep Into the Evidence)
Aaron Walker
Laci Peterson Case Potentially RE-OPENED: New Requests for DNA Testing
Laura W.
Alleged 'News' Site (and We Use That Term Loosely) Is Big Mad at J.K. Rowling's Series Creative Input
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Tucker Carlson: So … the Government Kinda Planted Those Pipe Bombs, Right? Aaron Walker
Advertisement