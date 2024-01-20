Terrifying or Comical? Seriously Weird Witch Doctor Performance at WEF Davos Shocks Twitte...
Greg Gutfeld's Chat With Mystery Guy Who Walked in During Dick Morris' Zoom Interview Is HILARIOUS

Doug P.  |  4:15 PM on January 20, 2024
Screenshot via Fox News

There was a bit of a mystery this week after political commentator Dick Morris was doing an interview remotely, and this happened:

As it turns out, Greg Gutfeld solved this particular mystery and interviewed the man. It was one of the funniest segments in recent memory.

This entire video is solid gold. 

Watch:

Hilarious.

It really was!

*** 

