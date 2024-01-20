Greg Gutfeld's Chat With Mystery Guy Who Walked in During Dick Morris' Zoom Interview Is HILARIOUS

There was a bit of a mystery this week after political commentator Dick Morris was doing an interview remotely, and this happened:

Uhhh are we just going to ignore the man in his underwear walking behind Dick Morris during this interview? pic.twitter.com/7nVEJcrusx — austin frisch (@realaustinzone) January 17, 2024

As it turns out, Greg Gutfeld solved this particular mystery and interviewed the man. It was one of the funniest segments in recent memory.

This entire video is solid gold.

Watch:

Greg got the guy that walked in on Dick Morris during his zoom call, this is great! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/MvVt1w4IPX — 🇺🇲Salty Texan (@texan_maga) January 20, 2024

It really was!

