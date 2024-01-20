The Unity President Again Reminds 2A Proponents They'd Need an F-16 to Take on the Government

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell once infamously reminded gun rights proponents that the government has the nukes. President Biden didn't go to quite that extreme yesterday when he again told Second Amendment advocates that their guns will be useless against the government's F-16s.

Advertisement

Can you feel all the "unity" yet?

Watch:

Biden is not well:



"I love people who say, 'THE BLOOD OF LIBERTY.' Or, excuse me, 'the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots!' Well, guess what, man. I didn't see a whole lot of patriots that are out there walking around making sure that we have these weapons..." pic.twitter.com/Hq2pXo8khF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 19, 2024

"And if you really want to worry about the government, you need an F-16."

Does Biden plan on using F-16’s against Americans? This is crazy as hell pic.twitter.com/oA551sepPi — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) January 20, 2024

It's worth noting that this is the same president who wants everybody to believe the U.S. government was almost overthrown on January 6th by an unarmed mob led by a vegan shaman in a buffalo hat. But now you'll need an F-16 to be any real threat.

Biden again says Americans will need an F-16 to thwart tyranny if he attacks them. Same guy said yesterday that US strikes on Houthis aren’t working. https://t.co/Pz2AIEMvSE — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) January 19, 2024

How many times is he going to threaten half the country with F-16s? https://t.co/qMMMeLQijs — Floridabreeze🌴 (@FloridaBreezeFL) January 20, 2024

There's an invasion happening at the southern border and the U.S. president is saying that about law-abiding Americans concerned about their constitutional rights. Very on-brand for Biden.

I’ve watched virtually every public remark Biden has made since the 2020 campaign.



I’ve never seen him as delusional, rambling, and incoherent as he was in this speech tonight. The man is unwell. https://t.co/DRvr85ks8L — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) January 19, 2024

Biden didn't even get the quote right, not that anybody's surprised.

Get it right, Joe. And don’t exclude yourself.



The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.

- Thomas Jefferson — Gehrig Wiles (@WilesGehrig) January 19, 2024

Democrats of course remain focused on the REAL "threat to democracy":

Trump made more news forgetting a name than Biden did threatening to use F-16’s to bomb Americans



Think about that https://t.co/hU3BiCqjMm — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 20, 2024

It's OK when a Democrat says that.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!