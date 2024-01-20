The Unity President Again Reminds 2A Proponents They'd Need an F-16 to Take on the Government

WATCH: Tucker Carlson: So … the Government Kinda Planted Those Pipe Bombs, Right?
Doug P.  |  9:27 AM on January 20, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell once infamously reminded gun rights proponents that the government has the nukes. President Biden didn't go to quite that extreme yesterday when he again told Second Amendment advocates that their guns will be useless against the government's F-16s.

Can you feel all the "unity" yet?

Watch:

"And if you really want to worry about the government, you need an F-16."

It's worth noting that this is the same president who wants everybody to believe the U.S. government was almost overthrown on January 6th by an unarmed mob led by a vegan shaman in a buffalo hat. But now you'll need an F-16 to be any real threat.

There's an invasion happening at the southern border and the U.S. president is saying that about law-abiding Americans concerned about their constitutional rights. Very on-brand for Biden.

Biden didn't even get the quote right, not that anybody's surprised.

Democrats of course remain focused on the REAL "threat to democracy":

It's OK when a Democrat says that.

*** 

