Karine Jean-Pierre's Spin on 'Bidenomics' and the Border Makes BS Detectors Explode

At the White House today, John Kirby and Karine Jean-Pierre hosted another Festival of Gaslighting and the "believe what we tell you and not your lying eyes, ears and bank accounts" was on full display yet again.

We'll focus on a couple of massive lies from KJP, and it starts with her being asked about Biden's intentionally created border mess that has allowed millions to stream into the U.S. illegally.

With an election coming up and Biden's numbers on the border issue circling the drain, we now hear that "border security is important" and "we have to do something" (three years after Biden took office):

This administration will pretend to "do something" and then return to the way it is now if Biden is reelected.

Can tell it's an election year — Earl K (@ekhunter65) January 19, 2024

Absolutely! In fairness to KJP, when she said "border security is important" maybe she was referring to Ukraine's border.

The bigger the LIE she tells the more she jumps around — Terry Gibson (@TerryGi60898180) January 19, 2024

And when she says "to be clear" you know things are about to get even murkier.

Jean-Pierre also talked about "Bidenomics," which at this point is synonymous with high mortgage interest rates and inflation. Despite reality, KJP claimed Americans are "starting to feel President Biden's strong economy." Try not to laugh:

Pinocchio is at it again😂



“It's clear Americans are starting to feel President Biden's strong economy!"pic.twitter.com/DWeUoXQvpj — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) January 19, 2024

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "It's clear Americans are starting to feel Pres. Biden's strong economy!"



UNDER BIDEN: Prices have risen by 17.3%. Real wages are 2.5% lower. Inflation has been above 3% for 33 straight months. Just 13% say they're "better off" financially. pic.twitter.com/8emvxBlOnZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 19, 2024

Yeah, this "strong economy" is something else:

2023 was slowest year for US home sales in nearly 30 years as high mortgage rates frustrated buyers https://t.co/5LMUgp8Cwt — The Associated Press (@AP) January 19, 2024

Grocery bills are also frustrating for people trying to feed their families. This "Bidenomics" is the crappiest utopia ever.

