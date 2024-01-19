Karine Jean-Pierre's Spin on 'Bidenomics' and the Border Makes BS Detectors Explode

Mr. Wonderful Holds NOTHING Back Criticizing Canada's Not So Wonderful Prime Minister Trud...
Doug P.  |  3:59 PM on January 19, 2024
Screenshotted meme

At the White House today, John Kirby and Karine Jean-Pierre hosted another Festival of Gaslighting and the "believe what we tell you and not your lying eyes, ears and bank accounts" was on full display yet again.

We'll focus on a couple of massive lies from KJP, and it starts with her being asked about Biden's intentionally created border mess that has allowed millions to stream into the U.S. illegally.

With an election coming up and Biden's numbers on the border issue circling the drain, we now hear that "border security is important" and "we have to do something" (three years after Biden took office): 

This administration will pretend to "do something" and then return to the way it is now if Biden is reelected.

Absolutely! In fairness to KJP, when she said "border security is important" maybe she was referring to Ukraine's border. 

And when she says "to be clear" you know things are about to get even murkier.

Jean-Pierre also talked about "Bidenomics," which at this point is synonymous with high mortgage interest rates and inflation. Despite reality, KJP claimed Americans are "starting to feel President Biden's strong economy." Try not to laugh:

Yeah, this "strong economy" is something else: 

Grocery bills are also frustrating for people trying to feed their families. This "Bidenomics" is the crappiest utopia ever.

*** 

