Mich. Gov. Whitmer Reportedly Has a Book on the Way (and Is Getting Help With the Title)

Page Six is reporting that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will have a book published, possibly this summer:

A politician seen as a potential “replacement” for aging President Biden is taking another, somewhat speedy step onto the national stage by rushing out a book, Page Six is told. Sources exclusively tell Page Six that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has sold a book — usually seen as a prerequisite for anyone setting out to run for the highest office in the land — that is expected to be on shelves as soon as June. A publishing insider told us that Whitmer “just signed a big, seven-figure book deal with Simon & Schuster, at auction, for a book to be rushed out as soon as possible.”

It looks like a certain Democrat is preparing to go for her higher aspirations:

What a deal for the Wolverine Queen!



A "7 FIGURE Book Deal" that is..



Is she angling to take over for Basement Biden?https://t.co/0Dj7wDQ2vV — Justin Barclay (@MrJustinBarclay) January 18, 2024

In the spirit of bipartisanship, the Michigan governor is getting some help coming up with a title for her book that is reportedly forthcoming:

Let's help Gretch with a title for her book!!!

I'll start: "My Boat Is More Important Than Your Business"#WhitmersBook https://t.co/6zCFYL1bHD — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) January 18, 2024

Can Whitmer have Gavin Newsom write the forward for the book since they're both hypocrites?

A nice cover has even been designed for Whitmer:

A seven figure book deal for the queen, and the threat of a Whitmer presidency for you and me. #QueenWhitmerBookDeal https://t.co/v1j6zGLgUF pic.twitter.com/d5XnZdIheL — Heather Dow (@PatriotPostGirl) January 18, 2024

Perfect!

But wait, there's more:

I Can't Believe I Let Him Sniff Me: My Struggle for Power"#WhitmersBook https://t.co/42XmqgWqR9 pic.twitter.com/kZltqnukwD — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) January 18, 2024

HAHAHAHA!

"The Sun Never Shines In Michigan: My Plan To Kill Everyone With Solar Power"#WhitmersBook https://t.co/VI39V3Ouwa — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) January 18, 2024

No Seeds for You — Havoc (@HavocInds) January 18, 2024

The governor and the health department asking people to limit trips to the grocery store while blocking off the garden seed aisles was one of the dumbest times in human history.

"Fixed the Damn Roads, up to you to figure out how to pay for it" — FrogDoc (@TueborFrog) January 18, 2024

The governor even got some assistance with chapter titles:

I’ll share some DM’s and Texts I’m getting here, too.



This first one wasn’t a title, but the chapters:



Chapter One: Killing Grandma

Chapter Two: Killing Babies

Chapter Three: Killing the Economy — Tori Sachs (@Tori_Sachs) January 18, 2024

We hope this helped, Gov. Whitmer!

