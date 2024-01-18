Mich. Gov. Whitmer Reportedly Has a Book on the Way (and Is Getting Help With the Title)

Dana Loesch Breaks the Entire Freaking Internet (Wins/Loses Twitter-X) By Posting These 5...
Doug P.  |  1:15 PM on January 18, 2024

Page Six is reporting that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will have a book published, possibly this summer:

A politician seen as a potential “replacement” for aging President Biden is taking another, somewhat speedy step onto the national stage by rushing out a book, Page Six is told.

Sources exclusively tell Page Six that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has sold a book — usually seen as a prerequisite for anyone setting out to run for the highest office in the land — that is expected to be on shelves as soon as June.

A publishing insider told us that Whitmer “just signed a big, seven-figure book deal with Simon & Schuster, at auction, for a book to be rushed out as soon as possible.”

It looks like a certain Democrat is preparing to go for her higher aspirations: 

In the spirit of bipartisanship, the Michigan governor is getting some help coming up with a title for her book that is reportedly forthcoming:

Can Whitmer have Gavin Newsom write the forward for the book since they're both hypocrites?

A nice cover has even been designed for Whitmer:

Perfect!

But wait, there's more: 

HAHAHAHA!

The governor and the health department asking people to limit trips to the grocery store while blocking off the garden seed aisles was one of the dumbest times in human history.

The governor even got some assistance with chapter titles:

We hope this helped, Gov. Whitmer!

*** 

