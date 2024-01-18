Hip-Hop Star Blasts Biden: ‘Too Old to Be Our President'
Biden Looks for Rep He Just Took a Photo With at NC Event (Who Was Not There)

Doug P.  |  3:45 PM on January 18, 2024
Sarah D.

President Biden's approval on the economy (and just about everything else) has fallen to somewhere in between "extremely lousy" and "hideously bad" with an election coming up in November, so the White House has decided to ramp up the economic gaslighting and hope everybody's stupid: 

President Joe Biden arrived in North Carolina on Thursday afternoon for a speaking engagement at Abbotts Creek Community Center in Raleigh.

The president arrived ahead of scheduled and began speaking at the community center around 2 p.m.

His speech was about Bidenomics and his administration's commitment to building back America's infrastructure.

D

Somehow this ended up being a semi-applause line:

The "Bidenomics" is strong with that one.

Biden also did the thing where he looks for somebody who he claimed to have just been around and it turns out that person was never there: 

Yep, all is well! Also, "I got mixed up" should be his reelection slogan.

On the bright side...

True!

This means the weekend has started for Joe and he can get some rest.

*** 

