Biden Looks for Rep He Just Took a Photo With at NC Event (Who Was Not There)

President Biden's approval on the economy (and just about everything else) has fallen to somewhere in between "extremely lousy" and "hideously bad" with an election coming up in November, so the White House has decided to ramp up the economic gaslighting and hope everybody's stupid:

President Joe Biden arrived in North Carolina on Thursday afternoon for a speaking engagement at Abbotts Creek Community Center in Raleigh. The president arrived ahead of scheduled and began speaking at the community center around 2 p.m. His speech was about Bidenomics and his administration's commitment to building back America's infrastructure.

BIDEN: "Mortgage rates are falling and they're gonna fall more!"



When Biden took office, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate was 2.7%. Today, it remains around 7%. pic.twitter.com/tNcLpDznfF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 18, 2024

Biden: "Wages are up. Household wealth is up. Inflation continues to fall." pic.twitter.com/A38VOM0I4O — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 18, 2024

Somehow this ended up being a semi-applause line:

BIDEN: "440 new jobs in North Carolina alone just since I came into office!" pic.twitter.com/pGot3fB2Lh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 18, 2024

The "Bidenomics" is strong with that one.

Biden also did the thing where he looks for somebody who he claimed to have just been around and it turns out that person was never there:

Yep, all is well! Also, "I got mixed up" should be his reelection slogan.

"I just had my picture taken with her......oh that's right she's not here" https://t.co/nXJQOWx5vW pic.twitter.com/YcE0O3nIPj — 𝗖𝗿𝗼𝗰-𝗺𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗼𝗻 𝗣. 𝗚𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗹𝗲𝗲𝘃𝗲 (@Le_CrocMonsieur) January 18, 2024

This guy can't be our president until 2028. https://t.co/ZQisF9XRDU — ⚡️Pat's Buttered Dog⚡ (@PatheadFarmKid) January 18, 2024

On the bright side...

At least the person he’s looking for is actually alive this time https://t.co/l8HwdmPaQa — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) January 18, 2024

True!

This means the weekend has started for Joe and he can get some rest.

