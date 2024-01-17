MSNBC's Joy Reid Says Republicans Will Never Vote for a 'Brown Lady'
Rep. Jim Jordan Details Threatening Terms Feds Flagged for Financial Institutions After 1/6

Doug P.  |  6:10 PM on January 17, 2024
Meme

As we draw closer to the November election, there is perhaps no greater example of Democrat projection than when they paint Republicans as a grave threat to personal freedom and of course "democracy." Here's yet another example: 

Rep. Jordan had more on X today, and it might not shock you considering what we already know: 

Here's how the letter to Plaid Inc, a financial services company, begins:

New documents obtained by the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government reveal that the federal government flagged terms like "MAGA" and "TRUMP" for financial institutions if Americans used those phrases when completing transactions. Individuals who shopped at stores like Cabela's or Dick's Sporting Goods, or purchased religious texts like a bible, may also have had their transactions flagged. This kind of pervasive financial surveillance, carried out in coordination with and at the request of federal law enforcement, into Americans' private transactions is alarming and raises serious concerns about the FBI's respect for fundamental civil liberties. 

In light of these revelations, Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) has requested transcribed interviews from Peter Sullivan, Senior Private Sector Partner for Outreach in the Strategic Partner Engagement Section of the FBI, and Noah Bishoff, former Director of the Office of Stakeholder Integration and Engagement in the Strategic Operations Division of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). 

Thank goodness the federal government was on the lookout for people buying bibles! Seriously though, yikes.

It's, um, kinda time for somebody to do something about all this, isn't it?

Yeah, we've seen more than enough.

Christian fishermen are apparently a grave threat to "democracy," among many others.

Millions of American citizens are considered "the enemy" while the Biden administration allows what amounts to an invasion at the border. Something's got to give.

