Rep. Jim Jordan Details Threatening Terms Feds Flagged for Financial Institutions After 1/6

As we draw closer to the November election, there is perhaps no greater example of Democrat projection than when they paint Republicans as a grave threat to personal freedom and of course "democracy." Here's yet another example:

Advertisement

JUST IN - Federal govt flagged transactions using terms like "MAGA" and "TRUMP" for financial institutions, House Subcommittee says. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 17, 2024

Rep. Jordan had more on X today, and it might not shock you considering what we already know:

We now know the federal government flagged terms like “MAGA” and “TRUMP,” to financial institutions if Americans completed transactions using those terms.



What was also flagged? If you bought a religious text, like a BIBLE, or shopped at Bass Pro Shop. pic.twitter.com/jjRaVNItWz — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) January 17, 2024

Here's how the letter to Plaid Inc, a financial services company, begins:

New documents obtained by the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government reveal that the federal government flagged terms like "MAGA" and "TRUMP" for financial institutions if Americans used those phrases when completing transactions. Individuals who shopped at stores like Cabela's or Dick's Sporting Goods, or purchased religious texts like a bible, may also have had their transactions flagged. This kind of pervasive financial surveillance, carried out in coordination with and at the request of federal law enforcement, into Americans' private transactions is alarming and raises serious concerns about the FBI's respect for fundamental civil liberties. In light of these revelations, Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) has requested transcribed interviews from Peter Sullivan, Senior Private Sector Partner for Outreach in the Strategic Partner Engagement Section of the FBI, and Noah Bishoff, former Director of the Office of Stakeholder Integration and Engagement in the Strategic Operations Division of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

Thank goodness the federal government was on the lookout for people buying bibles! Seriously though, yikes.

This is one of the most egregious violations of our Constitution

I can ever recall

The federal government is enlisting financial institutions

To spy on citizens with the sole justification

They are political opponents — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) January 17, 2024

It's, um, kinda time for somebody to do something about all this, isn't it?

We have a mountain of evidence confirming federal law enforcement targets American citizens based on political and religious beliefs. The question is, what is Congress going to do about it? — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) January 17, 2024

I am once again begging Congress to do it's job for once and stop just telling us all the bad an illegal things Joe Biden is doing and instead impeach him. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) January 17, 2024

Yeah, we've seen more than enough.

Glad to know our government is protecting us from Bible reading fishermen. Those are some dangerous folks. https://t.co/7S3WEtAuaF — Brian Bentley (@bentleybrian) January 17, 2024

Why does the government need to know what kind fishing pole I’m using while reading my Bible? — Brian Bentley (@bentleybrian) January 17, 2024

Christian fishermen are apparently a grave threat to "democracy," among many others.

The biggest story in the world today is Western governments turning their guns inward against their own citizens. It is the overarching story that explains almost everything you see.



I don’t know how it ends. But it ain’t good. https://t.co/BYuq6leHqY — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 17, 2024

Advertisement

Millions of American citizens are considered "the enemy" while the Biden administration allows what amounts to an invasion at the border. Something's got to give.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!