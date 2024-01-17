'VP' Chants Erupt After Trump Brings Vivek Ramaswamy on Stage in New Hampshire
New DOJ Filing About Hunter Biden's Laptop and Gun Confirms Joe (and Dems) Lied Repeatedly

Doug P.  |  9:24 AM on January 17, 2024
Everybody knows how President Biden likes to lecture people about "gun safety" and paying their "fair share" in taxes. As it turns out (as usual) that's 100 percent pure projection. Joe Biden's son is facing charges for both things, and a new Justice Department filing is shining new light on all of that. 

When it comes to Hunter Biden's infamous laptop computer, Joe Biden continually insisted that the story was a lie and of course, put part of the blame on the Russians:

Biden's lies became even more clear in the wake of this DOJ filing that Miranda Devine went through in a thread that starts this way: 

The full post:

In a new court filing today, the DOJ confirms Hunter Biden’s laptop is real, that he left it at a computer store, and that the contents matched what they obtained from a search warrant of his iCloud. Don’t hold your breath for a retraction from Joe Biden (“It’s a Russian plant”), the #Dirty51 or myriad dishonest media operatives. They blamed Russia when the Bidens knew it was Hunter - and so did the FBI. Hunter also blamed Russia when he was caught using adultery site Ashley Madison.

Is there anything the Bidens didn't blame on Russia? 

If President Biden wants to lecture anybody about "gun safety," he can start at home.

Also let's not forget that all this has come to light thanks to the IRS whistleblowers the Democrats worked so hard to discredit:

Congressional Democrats also did their best to help the Bidens spread the lie:

Dems and former intelligence officials running cover for Biden was nothing short of election interference.

Even that won't be enough to stop Dem water carriers from continuing to call it "Russian disinformation."

The Federalist's Sean Davis has an excellent question:

Many of those same people are also still invited on cable news outlets and presented as intelligence experts instead of the partisan Deep State hacks that they really are.

