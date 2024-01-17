New DOJ Filing About Hunter Biden's Laptop and Gun Confirms Joe (and Dems) Lied Repeatedly

Everybody knows how President Biden likes to lecture people about "gun safety" and paying their "fair share" in taxes. As it turns out (as usual) that's 100 percent pure projection. Joe Biden's son is facing charges for both things, and a new Justice Department filing is shining new light on all of that.

When it comes to Hunter Biden's infamous laptop computer, Joe Biden continually insisted that the story was a lie and of course, put part of the blame on the Russians:

Joe Biden claimed multiple times that the laptop was a “Russian plant” or “Russian disinformation. ”



Joe Biden is a corrupt, serial liar.



pic.twitter.com/6AfAls9AAp — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 17, 2024

Biden's lies became even more clear in the wake of this DOJ filing that Miranda Devine went through in a thread that starts this way:

‼️ In a new court filing today, the DOJ confirms Hunter Biden’s laptop is real, that he left it at a computer store, and that the contents matched what they obtained from a search warrant of his iCloud.

Don’t hold your breath for a retraction from Joe Biden (“It’s a Russian… pic.twitter.com/xSZ2YG8JIB — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 17, 2024

The full post:

In a new court filing today, the DOJ confirms Hunter Biden’s laptop is real, that he left it at a computer store, and that the contents matched what they obtained from a search warrant of his iCloud. Don’t hold your breath for a retraction from Joe Biden (“It’s a Russian plant”), the #Dirty51 or myriad dishonest media operatives. They blamed Russia when the Bidens knew it was Hunter - and so did the FBI. Hunter also blamed Russia when he was caught using adultery site Ashley Madison.

Is there anything the Bidens didn't blame on Russia?

Special counsel David Weiss’ prosecutor Leo Wise has been busy today. Multiple filings including new evidence about his allegedly illegal gun purchase while addicted to crack cocaine for which he is being prosecuted in Delaware after his sweetheart plea deal fell apart: pic.twitter.com/cUycBuZm8B — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 17, 2024

If President Biden wants to lecture anybody about "gun safety," he can start at home.

More evidence presented by the DOJ: On October 13, 2018, and October 14, 2018 (the day after and two days after he purchased the firearm), Hunter said in a text message that he was meeting a drug dealer and sleeping in a car smoking crack. pic.twitter.com/jVsKkOKL88 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 17, 2024

The DOJ presents its best evidence that Hunter Biden was a cocaine user when he bought the gun: “To be clear, investigators literally found drugs on the pouch where the defendant had kept his gun.” pic.twitter.com/o99L2foFUt — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 17, 2024

From another DOJ filing today, prosecutor Leo Wise summarizes his allegations against Hunter Biden for lying on a gun purchase form when he was addicted to crack cocaine pic.twitter.com/gYRKdZS52r — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 17, 2024

Also let's not forget that all this has come to light thanks to the IRS whistleblowers the Democrats worked so hard to discredit:

Oh, and none of this would have come to light or been prosecuted if it were not for the integrity of two IRS whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler - who remain employed by the IRS where they currently are being retaliated against.

At least, unlike what the FBI does to… — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 17, 2024

Congressional Democrats also did their best to help the Bidens spread the lie:

Here’s Rep. Dan Goldman from November 2023 blaming the laptop on Rudy Giuliani and the Russians.



pic.twitter.com/ga5RihrOjD https://t.co/e6iSP2YliF — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 17, 2024

Dems and former intelligence officials running cover for Biden was nothing short of election interference.

Hunter Biden's laptop is not only real; it's also a manifestation of the largest government censorship enterprise in United States history.



We're headed to the United States Supreme Court to halt that censorship operation. https://t.co/sNcoT0mgVx — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) January 17, 2024

It only took four years for the Department of Justice and the FBI to confirm in a court filing that Hunter Biden’s laptop was 100% real. https://t.co/Xcy03MXV7J — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 17, 2024

Even that won't be enough to stop Dem water carriers from continuing to call it "Russian disinformation."

The Federalist's Sean Davis has an excellent question:

Why do any of the 51 Deep State liars who claimed the laptop was fake still have security clearances? https://t.co/bFfO0FUVs1 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 17, 2024

Many of those same people are also still invited on cable news outlets and presented as intelligence experts instead of the partisan Deep State hacks that they really are.

