Karine Jean-Pierre Now Resorting to 'It's Not a Lie If WE Believe It'-Style Fact-Check Denial

Doug P.  |  4:10 PM on January 17, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

During today's White House briefing it quickly became clear that John Kirby and Karine Jean-Pierre were eager to talk about the border and national security -- Ukraine's border and national security.

Advertisement

Jean-Pierre did at one point get pressed about the disaster that Biden's intentionally created at the U.S. southern border, and of course she blamed Republicans. 

KJP said Republicans voted to cut the number of border patrol agents, and Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich cited a fact-check saying that's just not true.

KJP's response was to basically do her own version of the George Costanza "it's not a lie if you believe it" meme from Seinfeld:

"It's not a lie if WE believe it." 

This administration is a joke, but not the "ha ha" kind.

They also "believe it's true" that Biden hasn't done irreparable damage to the country, and that's also clearly false.

