Karine Jean-Pierre Now Resorting to 'It's Not a Lie If WE Believe It'-Style Fact-Check Denial

During today's White House briefing it quickly became clear that John Kirby and Karine Jean-Pierre were eager to talk about the border and national security -- Ukraine's border and national security.

Karine Jean-Pierre: "Our focus today, the president's focus today, is going to be about Ukraine" — not the crisis at the southern border pic.twitter.com/qd1zNmwSJU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 17, 2024

REPORTER: @SpeakerJohnson says the focus must be on securing our border before anything else...



JOHN KIRBY: "Today's meeting is about Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/2Dx9o3TOG9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 17, 2024

Jean-Pierre did at one point get pressed about the disaster that Biden's intentionally created at the U.S. southern border, and of course she blamed Republicans.

KJP said Republicans voted to cut the number of border patrol agents, and Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich cited a fact-check saying that's just not true.

KJP's response was to basically do her own version of the George Costanza "it's not a lie if you believe it" meme from Seinfeld:

.@JacquiHeinrich: "Why are you repeating this false claim that Republicans voted to reduce the number of border patrol agents...? The Washington Post gave the administration three Pinnochios..."



Jean-Pierre: "We don't believe it's a false claim." pic.twitter.com/LSpQLV89kE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 17, 2024

"It's not a lie if WE believe it."

We don't believe it's a false claim because we live in fantasy land. We make it up as we go. — ElSantoKnight (@ElGuapoKnight79) January 17, 2024

"It's not a lie, if you believe it."

- George Constanza

It was funny when he said it, but isn't when a presidential administration adopts the same philosophy as its core value. https://t.co/q9q6XnHPBD — Bruce Hooley (@BHOOLZ) January 17, 2024

This administration is a joke, but not the "ha ha" kind.

.@PressSec admitting that the administration makes up its own facts and fantasy world is something else. https://t.co/71mqOeODze — Chris G (@ChrisGThree4) January 17, 2024

They also "believe it's true" that Biden hasn't done irreparable damage to the country, and that's also clearly false.

