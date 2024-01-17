Argentina President Javier Milei Might Not Get Invited Back to Davos (and We're...
MSNBC Hosts Melt Down on Live TV Following Trump's Huge Iowa Victory
Kamala Harris Says the Candidate of 'Chaos and Division' Can't Win in November...
New DOJ Filing About Hunter Biden's Laptop and Gun Confirms Joe (and Dems)...
Here's How the Crowd Reacted When Trump Brought Vivek Up on Stage in...
Fareed Zakaria: Israel Will One Day Have to Ask If It Acted Appropriately...
Illegals Complain That Winter Is Too Cold Here
'You Mean Their LEGAL Names?': Ohio Candidates Face Ballot Trouble for Omitting 'Deadnames...
Palestinian Explains Why Cancer Hospital Was Fair Target for Hamas Sympathizers
Ugh: Mask Mandates Return at New Jersey National Park
'The Babylon Bee' Flies Close to the Sun As Trump and Vivek Cartoon...
President Joe Biden Called a Lid Shortly After 10 A.M.; Here's What He's...
Maybe Stop Robbing the Stores: Walgreens Closing Fourth Location in Boston
Antony Blinken Wants Government Workers to 'Feel Comfortable' Walking Off the Job

John Kerry Attempts to Praise Biden but Just Ends Up Proving How Disastrous His Presidency Has Been

Doug P.  |  12:46 PM on January 17, 2024
Meme screenshot

The Biden White House's "climate czar" John Kerry is in Davos, Switzerland with a lot of his eco-hypocrite globalist elite pals trying to plot a future where the rubes subsist on a diet of insects and living in unheated caves while they get to keep flying around on their private jets and dining on filet mignon. 

Advertisement

During a break from another Davos meeting that has a Godzilla-sized carbon footprint, Kerry had this to say in an attempt to make a pitch for Biden's reelection: 

Yep, nobody explained how the wheels completely came off after Biden took office quite like John Kerry.

Hopefully the Biden campaign sends Kerry out on the road soon to let everybody know what's happened since Biden entered the White House. 

None of those "potentially explosive situations" existed until Biden took office (not to mention the border disaster, massive inflation, etc.) so thanks for pointing that out, Mr. Kerry. 

Recommended

Argentina President Javier Milei Might Not Get Invited Back to Davos (and We're LOVING It)
Doug P.
Advertisement

Also, it looks like there's a lot of "global boiling" going on in Davos at the moment. It's a great time for the "Al Gore Effect" to kick in.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Argentina President Javier Milei Might Not Get Invited Back to Davos (and We're LOVING It)
Doug P.
New DOJ Filing About Hunter Biden's Laptop and Gun Confirms Joe (and Dems) Lied Repeatedly
Doug P.
'The Babylon Bee' Flies Close to the Sun As Trump and Vivek Cartoon Gets Twitter Talking
justmindy
'You Mean Their LEGAL Names?': Ohio Candidates Face Ballot Trouble for Omitting 'Deadnames'
Amy Curtis
Illegals Complain That Winter Is Too Cold Here
Brett T.
Maybe Stop Robbing the Stores: Walgreens Closing Fourth Location in Boston
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Argentina President Javier Milei Might Not Get Invited Back to Davos (and We're LOVING It) Doug P.
Advertisement