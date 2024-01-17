Here's Another Shot and Chaser to Solidify Biden's Status As 'Worst American President Ever'

Big Fancy Cruise Ships Are a Harbinger of 'Late Stage Capitalism' Now, Apparently
Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on January 17, 2024
Screenshot

When Joe Biden took office, the White House immediately moved to reverse pretty much everything that was put in place by his predecessor, Donald Trump. That included removing the Iranian-backed Houthis from the list of recognized terrorist organizations. 

You know what happened next: 

As a result, the White House is making another pivot:

The "just don't" doctrine didn't do the trick? Shocker.

The country is not in the best of hands

President Biden will redesignate Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis as a terrorist group — three years after removing them from the Foreign Terrorist Organizations list — in response to repeated attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea. 

The Houthis will be placed on the Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) list, which will trigger sanctions designed to prevent further attacks on global trade in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, according to senior administration officials. 

"These attacks are a clear example of terrorism and a violation of international law and a major threat to life, global commerce, and they jeopardize the delivery of humanitarian assistance," a senior administration official told reporters on Tuesday.

Guess who isn't mentioned at all in the Biden admin's statement:

So. Much. Weakness.

Also Biden's not redesignating the Houthis as a FTO like Trump did, but rather as a "kinda-sorta" terrorist organization:

Unreal.

There is no doubt.

*** 

