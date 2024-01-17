Here's Another Shot and Chaser to Solidify Biden's Status As 'Worst American President Ever'

When Joe Biden took office, the White House immediately moved to reverse pretty much everything that was put in place by his predecessor, Donald Trump. That included removing the Iranian-backed Houthis from the list of recognized terrorist organizations.

You know what happened next:

US CENTCOM Statement on 27th Houthi attack on commercial shipping lanes in the Gulf of Aden

On Jan. 11 at approximately 2 a.m. (Sanaa time), the Iranian-backed Houthis fired an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen into international shipping lanes in… pic.twitter.com/MDdjM1yCpV — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 11, 2024

As a result, the White House is making another pivot:

How it started: How it's going: pic.twitter.com/4EHZ6N3p39 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 16, 2024

The "just don't" doctrine didn't do the trick? Shocker.

The country is not in the best of hands:

President Biden will redesignate Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis as a terrorist group — three years after removing them from the Foreign Terrorist Organizations list — in response to repeated attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea. The Houthis will be placed on the Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) list, which will trigger sanctions designed to prevent further attacks on global trade in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, according to senior administration officials. "These attacks are a clear example of terrorism and a violation of international law and a major threat to life, global commerce, and they jeopardize the delivery of humanitarian assistance," a senior administration official told reporters on Tuesday.

Guess who isn't mentioned at all in the Biden admin's statement:

ZERO mention of Iran in this statement about the Iranian backed Houthis https://t.co/GfZNYnH2P8 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 17, 2024

So. Much. Weakness.

Also Biden's not redesignating the Houthis as a FTO like Trump did, but rather as a "kinda-sorta" terrorist organization:

So we're clear:



1-Trump designates Houthis as Foreign Terror Org



2-Biden ends designation once in office



3-Houthi attacks in Red Sea reduce shipping 50%



4-Biden responds w/weak half-measures, designates Houthis as "Specially Designated Global Terrorist"= not as harsh as FTO pic.twitter.com/7p0UIK0jNO — Rep. Pat Fallon (@RepPatFallon) January 17, 2024

Unreal.

There is just no debate. @joebiden is the worst American president ever. https://t.co/OknBja8ufB — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) January 17, 2024

There is no doubt.

