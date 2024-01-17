Buckle Up: Air Travel Is About to Get Even More Chaotic
Biden's Justice Department Knew We Were Right About Hunter Biden...and Stayed Silent
John Kerry Attempts to Praise Biden but Just Ends Up Proving How Disastrous...
Argentina President Javier Milei Might Not Get Invited Back to Davos (and We're...
MSNBC Hosts Melt Down on Live TV Following Trump's Huge Iowa Victory
Kamala Harris Says the Candidate of 'Chaos and Division' Can't Win in November...
New DOJ Filing About Hunter Biden's Laptop and Gun Confirms Joe (and Dems)...
Here's How the Crowd Reacted When Trump Brought Vivek Up on Stage in...
Fareed Zakaria: Israel Will One Day Have to Ask If It Acted Appropriately...
Illegals Complain That Winter Is Too Cold Here
'You Mean Their LEGAL Names?': Ohio Candidates Face Ballot Trouble for Omitting 'Deadnames...
Palestinian Explains Why Cancer Hospital Was Fair Target for Hamas Sympathizers
Ugh: Mask Mandates Return at New Jersey National Park
'The Babylon Bee' Flies Close to the Sun As Trump and Vivek Cartoon...

Bill Melugin Nukes Adam Schiff's Dishonesty About Border Drownings

Doug P.  |  1:16 PM on January 17, 2024
Twitchy

Earlier this week, many Democrats and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) were calling for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to be held accountable. The claim was that a migrant mom and her two children drowned at the southern border because Texas barred U.S. border patrol officers from saving them. That was not true, but media outlets like CBS News didn't bother to wait for confirmation because the claim fit a desired narrative. 

Advertisement

However, the original claim being bogus naturally didn't deter serial liar and career weasel Rep. Adam Schiff, who still has this tweet up because deleting it would require a sense of shame, which he doesn't have: 

Fox News' Bill Melugin spends a lot of time at the border, unlike Biden, Harris, many Democrats and a lot of the media, and hammered Schiff's shamelessness: 

The story Schiff linked to now contains this update (it should say "CORRECTION"), not that he cares:

Update: This story and headline were updated to reflect information shared by federal officials with the Supreme Court on Monday, Jan. 15. In that filing, the Justice Department said the three migrant drownings had already occurred when Border Patrol requested access to Shelby Park to help other migrants, though it did note it was "impossible to say what might have happened if Border Patrol had had its former access to the area."

Recommended

Argentina President Javier Milei Might Not Get Invited Back to Davos (and We're LOVING It)
Doug P.
Advertisement

So Schiff lied again, meaning it's another day of the week that ends with the letter "y."

Schiff considers "misinformation" to be unapproved truth-telling.

The media these days don't consider their job to be forwarding narratives, not presenting facts. 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Argentina President Javier Milei Might Not Get Invited Back to Davos (and We're LOVING It)
Doug P.
John Kerry Attempts to Praise Biden but Just Ends Up Proving How Disastrous His Presidency Has Been
Doug P.
New DOJ Filing About Hunter Biden's Laptop and Gun Confirms Joe (and Dems) Lied Repeatedly
Doug P.
'The Babylon Bee' Flies Close to the Sun As Trump and Vivek Cartoon Gets Twitter Talking
justmindy
'You Mean Their LEGAL Names?': Ohio Candidates Face Ballot Trouble for Omitting 'Deadnames'
Amy Curtis
Palestinian Explains Why Cancer Hospital Was Fair Target for Hamas Sympathizers
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Argentina President Javier Milei Might Not Get Invited Back to Davos (and We're LOVING It) Doug P.
Advertisement