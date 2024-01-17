Bill Melugin Nukes Adam Schiff's Dishonesty About Border Drownings

Earlier this week, many Democrats and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) were calling for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to be held accountable. The claim was that a migrant mom and her two children drowned at the southern border because Texas barred U.S. border patrol officers from saving them. That was not true, but media outlets like CBS News didn't bother to wait for confirmation because the claim fit a desired narrative.

However, the original claim being bogus naturally didn't deter serial liar and career weasel Rep. Adam Schiff, who still has this tweet up because deleting it would require a sense of shame, which he doesn't have:

Deliberately stopping Border Patrol from rescuing a mother and her two children — resulting in preventable and senseless deaths.



This is unimaginably cruel and inhumane.



Shame on @GovAbbott and Texas legislators for their complicity in such heartbreaking tragedy.… — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 14, 2024

Fox News' Bill Melugin spends a lot of time at the border, unlike Biden, Harris, many Democrats and a lot of the media, and hammered Schiff's shamelessness:

This post is false - the Biden admin DOJ confirmed the three migrants drowned an hour before Border Patrol even arrived at the gate to inform Texas.

The article Schiff linked from CBS has been updated with a correction/editor’s note w/ the new info - but Schiff leaves this up. https://t.co/Ukv6reY40l — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 17, 2024

The story Schiff linked to now contains this update (it should say "CORRECTION"), not that he cares:

Update: This story and headline were updated to reflect information shared by federal officials with the Supreme Court on Monday, Jan. 15. In that filing, the Justice Department said the three migrant drownings had already occurred when Border Patrol requested access to Shelby Park to help other migrants, though it did note it was "impossible to say what might have happened if Border Patrol had had its former access to the area."

So Schiff lied again, meaning it's another day of the week that ends with the letter "y."

Expect nothing less from a politician that was censured for…wait for it…..lying. https://t.co/MBQBIvVLbf — Carissa (@njoyzgrl81) January 17, 2024

And the honorable congressman will warn us of misinformation with a straight face https://t.co/tME1OGtCYY — Tzim Bouki (@TheOriginalBouk) January 17, 2024

Schiff considers "misinformation" to be unapproved truth-telling.

CBS also has the legal analysis wrong. — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) January 17, 2024

The media these days don't consider their job to be forwarding narratives, not presenting facts.

***

