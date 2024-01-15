NY Times Covered ALL the Climate Change Bases in the Span of 10 Days

We just left behind 2023, which of course has been declared the "hottest year on record," and 2024 will be reported as even hotter than that, and so will the following year, etc. But for now, much of the country is sitting in a deep freeze and buried under a lot of snow, which also requires some spin so no matter what happens it can be blamed on "climate change."

Advertisement

So far just this year the New York Times has run a couple of related stories that caught some attention:

The NYTimes is really going to have to get its story straight.



- Jan. 2: Global warming to end snow.

- Jan. 12: Global warming to increase snow.



That is the say-anything 'science' behind the climate hoax. pic.twitter.com/zTSzwRjo3c — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) January 13, 2024

Nothing sums up the current state of climate change "science" quite like that shot & chaser!

They certainly have all the bases covered there.

It's the hottest, snowiest year on record. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 14, 2024

To paraphrase Charles Dickens, "It was the hottest of times, it was the coldest of times."

this way, in the future they can cherry pick and show how smart they were — Doug McNabb (@mcnabbd) January 14, 2024

Climate change is just a tool to usher in socialism so the elite can get richer and become more powerful and the poor can get poorer — Capitalist Mike 🇺🇲 (@Capitalist_Mike) January 14, 2024

You will give up your freedom, live in an unheated cave, eat bugs, and like it. All in the name of solving a "crisis" the people getting richer invented.

Tomorrows headline, “How a warming climate leads to -45 windchill” — live free or die (@OldGoldHawkeye) January 14, 2024

Oh yeah! Floods? "Climate change!" Droughts? "Climate change!" Blizzards? "Climate change!" Warmer than usual on Christmas? "Climate change!" Hurricanes? "Climate change!" Extended periods without hurricanes? "Climate change!"

That’s why they changed the name to climate change. It’s just like “Heads I win — tails you loose https://t.co/wvmiA0Vozh — mickgregory (@mickgregory) January 14, 2024

"Science" has been corrupted.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!