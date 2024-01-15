NY Times Covered ALL the Climate Change Bases in the Span of 10 Days

Fani Willis Breaks Silence on Hiring Her BAE With Tax Dollars to Go...
Doug P.  |  10:20 AM on January 15, 2024
Meme screenshot

We just left behind 2023, which of course has been declared the "hottest year on record," and 2024 will be reported as even hotter than that, and so will the following year, etc. But for now, much of the country is sitting in a deep freeze and buried under a lot of snow, which also requires some spin so no matter what happens it can be blamed on "climate change." 

So far just this year the New York Times has run a couple of related stories that caught some attention:

Nothing sums up the current state of climate change "science" quite like that shot & chaser!

They certainly have all the bases covered there.

To paraphrase Charles Dickens, "It was the hottest of times, it was the coldest of times."

You will give up your freedom, live in an unheated cave, eat bugs, and like it. All in the name of solving a "crisis" the people getting richer invented.

Oh yeah! Floods? "Climate change!" Droughts? "Climate change!" Blizzards? "Climate change!" Warmer than usual on Christmas? "Climate change!" Hurricanes? "Climate change!" Extended periods without hurricanes? "Climate change!" 

"Science" has been corrupted.

